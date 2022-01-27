WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for WiseTech Global:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = AU$158m ÷ (AU$1.4b - AU$188m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Therefore, WiseTech Global has an ROCE of 13%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 11% generated by the Software industry.

View our latest analysis for WiseTech Global

roce
roce

In the above chart we have measured WiseTech Global's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for WiseTech Global.

How Are Returns Trending?

The trends we've noticed at WiseTech Global are quite reassuring. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 13%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 478%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

Our Take On WiseTech Global's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that WiseTech Global is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has returned a staggering 833% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

One more thing to note, we've identified 3 warning signs with WiseTech Global and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

While WiseTech Global may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

