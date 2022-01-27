WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for WiseTech Global:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = AU$158m ÷ (AU$1.4b - AU$188m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Therefore, WiseTech Global has an ROCE of 13%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 11% generated by the Software industry.

In the above chart we have measured WiseTech Global's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for WiseTech Global.

How Are Returns Trending?

The trends we've noticed at WiseTech Global are quite reassuring. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 13%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 478%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

Our Take On WiseTech Global's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that WiseTech Global is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has returned a staggering 833% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

One more thing to note, we've identified 3 warning signs with WiseTech Global and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

