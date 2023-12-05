Make-A-Wish Colorado helps kids get their Christmas shopping done
Make-A-Wish Colorado helps kids get their Christmas shopping done
Make-A-Wish Colorado helps kids get their Christmas shopping done
Everything from tiny Charlie Brown trees to giant trees that basically touch the sky is on sale.
Mastercard is launching a new generative AI shopping tool called "Shopping Muse" that is designed to help users get personalized product recommendations. The tool is powered by Dynamic Yield, a personalization company that was acquired by Mastercard in April 2022. Mastercard says the idea behind Shopping Muse is to "revolutionize how customers search for and discover products in a retailer's digital catalogue."
Charlie Brown won't let commercialism ruin his Christmas — and neither should you!
Styles start at $8.
The sales just keep coming! You'll also find $18 earbuds, a bestselling Ninja air fryer discounted by $20 and more.
Yahoo's weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for Dec. 4-10.
Time's running out to finish your gift shopping.
Wembanyama still leads all rookies in points, rebounds, steals and blocks per game, but he rates 32nd in effective field-goal percentage, shooting 36.6% on everything but dunks.
After visiting with the Eagles and Cowboys, the linebacker decided to sign with the reigning NFC East champs.
Snap up JBL headphones for $25 (they're 50% off), an AncestryDNA kit for $40 off, a top-rated massage gun for nearly 60% off and more.
Treat yourself or a loved one with these splurge-worthy gifts. Shop brands like Aēsop, Sonos, Lilysilk, Caraway, The Harmonist and more.
Virgin Galactic stock saw its biggest drop since June after founder Richard Branson said he won't be giving the company any more money.
Strava is taking one big step closer to becoming a true social network, as the fitness-tracking platform introduces in-app messaging to let users send private one-to-one and group messages. The new messaging feature, which is available to both free and premium subscribers, goes some way toward unifying everything in a single app, so budding athletes can coordinate activities without having to context-switch between Strava and third-party messaging apps like WhatsApp. For millions, Strava has become the de facto activity tracking platform for recording and analyzing rides, runs, rows and dozens more activities.
Recently on the Equity Podcast, Alex Wilhelm and I talked about how M&A activity this year really didn’t happen at the pace we expected. Well, I guess this week I am eating my words as we at TechCrunch reported on three different M&A deals. First up, Webull announced that it had acquired Flink, a Mexican stock trading app.
Party season is upon us.
Andrew Van Ginkel snared the easiest pick-6 possible as Miami shoveled points onto Washington's head.
The former Super Bowl MVP looked strong early in his Browns debut before a costly late mistake.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Denver Broncos vs. Houston Texans game.
Surprise your favorite people with a brand-new console for over $70 off.
Oprah-approved pj's, Hoka house shoes and an extendable Swiffer duster are just some of the finds we obsessed over last month.