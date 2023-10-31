‘I wish I could take it back.’ Shooter’s 911 call, testimony open murder trial

LOCKHART — Terry Turner, whose murder trial in connection with the 2021 shooting death of a Moroccan immigrant started Tuesday, told a 911 dispatcher that he was not sure the man had a gun before Turner fatally shot him in his driveway, according to audio played in the courtroom.

Some details of the 911 call had not previously been released to the public. The entire call was played for jurors during the first day of testimony.

In the call, the dispatcher could be heard asking, “Are you 100% certain there was a gun?" pulled by Adil Dghoughi, to which Turner responded, "No."

Turner is accused in the killing of Dghoughi, 31, two years ago in Caldwell County.

A person holds a poster depicting Adil Dghoughi at an Oct. 24, 2021, vigil in Martindale. Terry Turner is accused of murdering Dghoughi, who was shot Oct. 11, 2021, in Turner's driveway.

The case made national headlines after the Oct. 11, 2021, shooting. Turner claimed self-defense, stating that he believed Adil Dghoughi pulled a gun on him, but Dghoughi was found to be unarmed at the time.

Turner shot Dghoughi after he noticed an unfamiliar car parked in his driveway. He went outside with his pistol when the car's lights came on and Dghoughi began quickly backing away. Turner chased after him and tapped the window twice with his gun before firing his weapon.

Prosecution asks if Turner acted 'reasonably' and 'necessarily'

In opening statements, Caldwell County prosecutors made it clear that jurors would be there to judge whether Turner's actions were "reasonable."

Amanda Montgomery, assistant criminal district attorney for Caldwell County, said cellphone evidence shows that Dghoughi was trying to get to the home of his girlfriend, Sarah Todd, in Maxwell, which was a few minutes down the road. Both homes were off County Road 1984.

Montgomery said data show that Dghoughi had gone to several different places before he arrived at Turner's home. She said Dghoughi was in Turner's driveway for about five minutes.

"We’re not disputing did (Turner) shoot (Dghoughi); what is in dispute if he acted reasonably and necessarily," Montgomery said in her opening statement. "We’re going to prove that Mr. Turner did not, and committed an act of murder."

Defense says Turner 'believed he was about to die'

Gerry Morris, whose law office E.G. Morris is representing Turner, said Turner did believe his life was in danger.

Morris said the situation changed when Dghoughi began to leave the scene. Morris also said that Dghoughi's autopsy revealed that he was intoxicated at the time, with a blood alcohol content nearly double the legal limit to drive.

Morris also said it was a tragedy that Dghoughi was killed and that he wishes he were there to answer why he was in Turner's driveway. Morris stated that Dghoughi was parked far up in the driveway, to the point where Turner couldn't really see the car.

"Knowing everything he knew at that point, he looked in that window and absolutely believed he was about to die because he saw a gun,” Morris said. "He did what any human would do when they think they’re going to die — he defended himself.”

Adil Dghoughi's girlfriend, Sarah Todd, left, and brother Othmane Dghoughi, right, hold candles at a vigil for Adil Dghoughi in Martindale on Oct. 24, 2021.

Testimony of Dghoughi's girlfriend sends courtroom to tears

Todd was the first witness called by the state Tuesday. She and Dghoughi met on a Facebook dating group in August 2020 and split time between her home in Maxwell and his in Austin. She said they enjoyed going to Zilker Park and going to thrift and antique stores.

She testified that she and Dghoughi had been at her cousin's house in Converse that night to watch the Patriots vs. Cowboys football game.

Both had been drinking and planned to stay the night at her cousin's. However, Dghoughi decided he wanted to leave and an argument ensued, with Todd saying she told him they wouldn't be leaving.

Todd woke up at about 5:30 a.m., she said, to find that Dghoughi and her car were not there. She called her mom to pick her up, and at about that time, deputies with the Caldwell County sheriff's office showed up and said there had been an accident. Todd said they did not tell her what had happened to Dghoughi.

Todd later went to the station to answer some questions. Todd said that, during the questioning, deputies never told her that Dghoughi had been killed, and that she was under the impression Dghoughi had been in a car wreck.

Todd said she "felt sick" when she found out what happened, which was nearly an hour and a half after she had arrived at the station. Todd said she felt "misled" and taken "advantage of" by law enforcement.

The courtroom erupted into tears during this portion of Todd's testimony, with Dghoughi's brother placing his hands over his face and Dghoughi's mother wiping away tears. Dghoughi's brother, Othmane Dghoughi, lives in College Station and his mother, Fatiha Haouass, flew in from Morocco to attend the trial.

Judge Chris Schneider, who is overseeing the case, could also be seen taking off his glasses and rubbing his eyes on multiple occasions.

Todd also testified that Dghoughi was not a great driver and was terrible with directions.

During cross-examination, defense attorney Angelica Cogliano asked Todd if she remembered saying that Dghoughi had been verbally abusive. Todd said she didn't, but she testified that Dghoughi had been violent on three separate occasions and on that night he had spat in her direction.

Previously, Todd had also stated that Dghoughi did not handle his alcohol well and was a "lightweight."

Turner appeared to regret going outside initially after incident

Turner can be heard saying, "I wish I could take it back," in the 911 call he made after the shooting in which he'd said he "killed a guy."

The entire 911 call was played for jurors, and Turner's comments came while he was placed on hold by the emergency dispatcher, Juan Salinas, who testified Tuesday.

Salinas initially told responding officers that Dghoughi had exited the vehicle and that he had a weapon. However, after listening to the call again, Salinas told lawyers that Turner never told him he exited the vehicle.

Dghoughi's family hopeful for conviction

Othmane Dghoughi told the American-Statesman he still struggles to look at photographs of his brother and had to turn his head away on Tuesday when photos of Adil Dghoughi were shown.

He said the defense was attempting to paint his brother in a bad light, but that Adil Dghoughi's past action's, such as being physical with Todd, had nothing to do with the circumstances surrounding his brother's death.

"We're putting our faith in the prosecution to tell the jurors that my brother's past life doesn't have anything to do with why he was murdered," Othmane Dghoughi said. "If the justice system works, of course, there should be a conviction because you cannot just kill somebody who did not nothing wrong."

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Terry Turner testifies at trial tied to Adil Dghoughi's murder