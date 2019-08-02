What I Wish Could Have Been Different on My Journey With Graves' Disease

Graves’ disease hit me like a tsunami. It went undiagnosed for a full year, while I battled with incredible anxiety, irritability and insomnia. The doctor initially told me I was having those symptoms because my dog was dying, but I would eventually find out it was caused by a thyroid condition – called Graves’ disease – that affects your emotions along with other bodily functions like metabolism, breathing, heart rate and more.

The tidal waves of confusion over my condition didn’t seem to let up. Then a few months later, when I wasn’t sure it could get much worse, I woke up with a droopy eyelid. Little did I know then, but this was the first sign of thyroid eye disease (TED) – a separate condition that occurs in up to half of people with Graves’ disease.

The droopy eyelid became a bulging eye, then double vision. I didn’t know where anything was. I saw multiple lines in the road and could only focus on one thing at a time. I looked like a Cyclops – both eyes bulging, eyelids retracted – one eye more than the other. I couldn’t believe what was happening to my appearance.

I saw a lot of doctors who had no answers. One doctor told me my drooping eye was from a mosquito bite. I found that hard to believe since it was February.

To make matters worse, it wasn’t just a vanity issue. My customers would ask me if I could perform at work, and my safety was at risk. I would go to work at five in the morning when there was no traffic, and wait until rush hour ended so that I would feel comfortable driving on the roads.

Life didn’t stop, but it seemed like my life was at a standstill. I had no choice but to keep going as I am self-employed and solely responsible for my well-being. I couldn’t go hiking, go to the theater, take a road trip, watch TV or use the computer. I was barely able to check my mail, write checks and keep myself from having a total meltdown. When I wasn’t working, I was actively searching for a qualified doctor that could give me answers.

I was spending hours in the car – sometimes three hours each way – to see a range of doctors, including an endocrinologist. I correctly navigated the roads, yet somehow still felt lost. No one had answers for me.

I finally sent 15 pages of medical labs to a thyroid specialist. The doctor called and said, “You need to get up here immediately.” I was ordered to see a radiation oncologist, who recommended radiation to stop the progression of the TED.

At last, answers.

The oncologist warned me that the radiation wouldn’t reverse the damage, but would keep my vision from getting worse – it was already so bad.

During my first radiation visit the oncologist determined that my eyelids had less than 10 percent mobility. I was horrified. Radiation continued, daily for weeks, and every day I had to a find a loving friend willing to drive me to my appointment.

Despite the tremendous pressure and desire to get back on my feet and work, I ultimately had to close my business temporarily while I had radiation on my eyes.

Recovery and treatment for my Graves’ disease and TED went on for years. Since my diagnosis and radiation, I’ve had five surgeries to treat the damage done by TED.

Today, I wear glasses 100 percent of the time and have made other changes to my life to accommodate for the double vision that still lingers. For instance, I drive an SUV that places me higher on the road, so I only have to look down. If I look up, I see double. Same goes for movie theaters. I always seat myself at the top row of the movie theater, so I can look down on the screen. When my double vision is especially bad, I just close my eyes and listen to the sound. Despite all this, I try to stay very present and grateful for what I can see and can do.

When I reflect on my own experience, I wish I met people who were going through the same struggles, and found emotional support. I wish that I was able to find better care sooner.

If I could offer any piece of advice, it would be to establish a care team of experts who have seen and treated numerous patients with Graves’ disease and TED.

A lot of doctors will tell you “You just have to wade through this,” but that’s not true.

Find someone experienced who says, “This is what I do all the time. Here are your options.”

