I wish the entire world could hear explosions in Ukraine, as this is what Russia really says – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said he would like the world to hear the sounds of the explosions that struck Ukraine on the morning of 29 December and that this should serve as an incentive for further financial and military support for Ukraine.

Source: Kuleba on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Quote from Kuleba: "Today, millions of Ukrainians awoke to the loud sound of explosions. I wish those sounds of explosions in Ukraine could be heard all around the world.

In all major capitals, headquarters, and parliaments, which are currently debating further support for Ukraine. In all newsrooms, which are writing about 'fatigue' or Russia purportedly being ready for 'negotiations'."

Details: The official further added that these sounds are what Russia really wants to say.

"Our only collective response can and must be continued, robust, and long-term military and financial assistance to Ukraine. Only greater firepower can silence Russian terror."

Background:

