I wish the entire world could hear explosions in Ukraine, as this is what Russia really says – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said he would like the world to hear the sounds of the explosions that struck Ukraine on the morning of 29 December and that this should serve as an incentive for further financial and military support for Ukraine.
Source: Kuleba on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda
Quote from Kuleba: "Today, millions of Ukrainians awoke to the loud sound of explosions. I wish those sounds of explosions in Ukraine could be heard all around the world.
In all major capitals, headquarters, and parliaments, which are currently debating further support for Ukraine. In all newsrooms, which are writing about 'fatigue' or Russia purportedly being ready for 'negotiations'."
Details: The official further added that these sounds are what Russia really wants to say.
"Our only collective response can and must be continued, robust, and long-term military and financial assistance to Ukraine. Only greater firepower can silence Russian terror."
Background:
Earlier, the US Ambassador to Ukraine and the Latvian President condemned the Russian attack.
UK Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Harris said Russia's attacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure constitute a war crime.
On the morning of 29 December, Russia launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine: explosions rocked Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa, Kharkiv and a range of other cities, killing at least 12 people.
During the heavy attack on Ukraine, the Russians used 158 aerial weapons, including various types of missiles and attack UAVs. Ukrainian forces shot down 27 Shaheds and 87 cruise missiles.
