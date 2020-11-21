Wish Files For IPO, Acknowledges Challenges In Its China-Rooted Supply Chain

Catherine Ross
·2 min read

Wish, the e-commerce platform known for low-priced Chinese-made goods, has filed for an IPO.

What Happened: ContextLogic Inc., which owns the e-commerce brand, filed its prospectus with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday. The company is expected to be listed under the WISH symbol on the Nasdaq.

CNBC reports that Wish, valued at $11.2 billion, relies on China for nearly all of the products sold on the platform, exposing it to supply chain risks.

The company says that in the first quarter of the year, its revenue decreased by 8% due to the COVID-19 outbreak, which led to “severe manufacturing and supply disruptions.”

In the second quarter, though, it went up by 67%, followed by 33% in the third quarter amid a "disruption in the global logistics network," the prospectus says.

Why It Matters: Wish positions itself as an affordable platform, with prices significantly lower than its competitors, including Amazon Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN). The company has achieved this by working with 500,000 sellers, mostly from China.

“We initially grew our platform focusing on merchants in China, the world’s largest exporter of goods for the last decade, due to these merchants’ strength in selling quality products at competitive prices," the company says in the prospectus.

Wish doesn’t reveal what percentage of its sellers are based in China, but an independent study by data platform Marketplace Pulse said the number is 94%. 

Rising tension between the U.S. and China might negatively reflect on the company’s business, it also says in the prospectus: "Further escalation of trade tensions between the United States and its trading partners, especially China, could result in long-term changes to global trade. ... Any alterations to our business strategy or operations made in order to adapt to or comply with any such changes would be time-consuming and expensive, and certain of our competitors may be better suited to withstand or react to these changes."

Image: Courtesy of WIsh

See more from Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Latest Stories

  • Biden reportedly could sacrifice unemployment benefit boost to secure relief bill

    Incoming presidents "typically want to wait until they have the reins of power in order to put their fingerprints on the policies coming out of the door," Jared Bernstein, who served as President-elect Joe Biden's chief economist during the Obama administration, said this week during a virtual conference. But, he added, Biden would prefer that not be the case when it comes to coronavirus relief, which is "something that should happen now."Biden has entered the coronavirus relief fight and wants a deal done before he's sworn in as president, Politico reports, even though waiting would theoretically increase the Democratic Party's chances of securing a larger deal, which is currently a non-starter for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). "They care more about governing than they care about politics on this one," one person in touch with the transition team told Politico.Biden's camp is reportedly focused on ensuring Black-owned businesses receive loans they had trouble securing following the first relief bill, getting funding for state and local governments, and extending enhanced unemployment benefits. The latter issue is where Biden "may have to give something up to McConnell that we really don't want to give up to get" a deal, "but we simply have to do this," another person close to the transition team said. Read more at Politico.More stories from theweek.com 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial Republicans launch Pennsylvania lawsuit that argues GOP-backed bill allowing universal mail voting is unconstitutional America is buckling

  • Rudy Giuliani suggested someone 'cut the head off' Democratic leaders in Fox News interview

    Giuliani added: "Somehow the Democrat party was hijacked by Clinton and since then it's gone more corrupt.”

  • Thousands attack Brazil supermarket amid violent protests after black man beaten to death by security guard

    More than 1,000 demonstrators attacked a Carrefour Brasil supermarket in the southern Brazilian city of Porto Alegre on Friday after security guards beat to death a Black man at the store. The killing, which has sparked protests across Brazil, occurred late on Thursday when a store employee called security after the man threatened to attack her, cable news channel GloboNews said, citing the Rio Grande do Sul state military police. Amateur footage of the fatal beating and tributes to the Black victim were published on social media. He was identified in local media by his father as 40-year-old Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas. News website G1 later reported that an initial analysis by the state forensics institute indicated the cause of death could be asphyxiation. In a statement on Friday, the local unit of France's Carrefour SA said it deeply regretted what it called a brutal death and said it immediately took steps to ensure those responsible were legally punished. It said it would terminate the contract with the security firm, fire the employee in charge of the store at the time of the incident, and close the store as a mark of respect.

  • What's with all the election audits?

    Seeking to cast doubt on the results of the presidential election, President Trump and his allies have zeroed in on a common process: postelection audits.

  • EXPLAINER: Trump's election challenges falling flat in court

    While President Donald Trump vows to press ahead with efforts to overturn the election, judges across the country have consistently swatted down his legal challenges. Trump's campaign has failed to make any real headway in court without proof of widespread fraud, which experts widely agree doesn't exist. Over the course of a single day this week, Trump and his Republican allies dropped or lost cases seeking to block the certification of election results in four different states.

  • Pompeii's ruins yield scalded bodies of rich man and slave

    Archaeologists have discovered the exceptionally well-preserved remains of two men scalded to death by the volcanic eruption that destroyed the ancient Roman city of Pompeii in 79 AD, the Italian culture ministry said on Saturday. The remains were found in Civita Giuliana, 700 metres northwest of the centre of ancient Pompeii, in an underground chamber in the area of a large villa being excavated. "These two victims were perhaps seeking refuge when they were swept away by the pyroclastic current at about 9 in the morning," said Massimo Osanna, director of the archeological site.

  • Republicans launch Pennsylvania lawsuit that argues GOP-backed bill allowing universal mail voting is unconstitutional

    A group of Republicans, including Rep. Mike Kelly (R-Pa.) are launching a lawsuit -- in the hopes of blocking the certification of Pennsylvania's election results -- that claims a state law passed in 2019 allowing for universal mail-in voting is unconstitutional. If that were the case, mail-in ballots would be invalidated, likely swinging the state back to President Trump.> Here is the complaint introduction from the Commonwealth Court filing /5 pic.twitter.com/OdF3hdUpwS> > -- Matt Maisel (@Matt_Maisel) November 21, 2020The lawsuit quickly drew heated criticism, including accusations that Kelly (who was just re-elected himself) and the other plaintiffs are "openly rejecting democracy and the rule of law," but many observers were simply perplexed. For starters, the bill was passed over a year ago, raising questions as to why its constitutionality wasn't brought up between then and now. Plus, it was pushed through thanks to a majority GOP state legislature, with only one Republican member of the state House voting against it, while GOP senators backed it unanimously. > In the lawsuit, filed this morning in Commonwealth Court, plaintiffs say Act 77 is "unconstitutional," and "implemented illegally." They argue it's an illegal attempt to override limitations on absentee voting, and needed to go through a constitutional amendment first /3> > -- Matt Maisel (@Matt_Maisel) November 21, 2020More stories from theweek.com Biden reportedly could sacrifice unemployment benefit boost to secure relief bill 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial America is buckling

  • Judge rejects Derek Chauvin divorce filing due to possible fraud

    According Fox9 KMSP, A Minnesota judge has rejected a divorce agreement between Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer who was charged for the death of George Floyd in May, and his now estranged wife due to possible fraud. Kellie Chavin, 45, filed for divorce in May, after Floyd’s highly publicized death, and once Chauvin had been charged for murder. Washington County District Judge Juanita Freeman wrote that judges can reject an uncontested agreement if the “transfer features ‘badges of fraud,'” as reported by the Star Tribune.

  • Happy 78th birthday, Joe Biden

    Joe Biden, who will be the oldest U.S. president to take office, celebrates his 78th birthday.

  • Tens of thousands mourn radical cleric's death in Pakistan

    Tens of thousands of supporters on Saturday thronged the funeral of a radical cleric whose Islamist party has defended Pakistan's controversial blasphemy law that calls for the death penalty for insulting Islam. The mourners gathered in the eastern city of Lahore, where the Islamist scholar and leader, Khadim Hussein Rizvi, died two days ago at the age of 54. Rizvi’s party, Tehreek-e-Labiak, holds only two seats in parliament, but his movement has repeatedly pressed its cause by staging large-scale demonstrations.

  • A bipartisan group of Georgia teens is trying to flip the Senate by enlisting thousands of students to vote in the January runoffs

    The group hopes to register the 23,000 Georgia teens who could not vote in the general election but turn 18 in time to vote in the Senate runoffs.

  • Man who kidnapped, raped, buried Texas teen alive is executed

    Orlando Hall, convicted in the abduction and death of Lisa Rene in 1994, was the eighth federal inmate executed this year after a two-decade hiatus.

  • Auto group sues to block Massachusetts vehicle data initiative

    A group representing General Motors Co, Toyota Motor Corp, Volkswagen AG and other major automakers filed suit on Friday to block a Massachusetts state ballot initiative that seeks to dramatically expand access to vehicle data. Earlier this month, voters in Massachusetts overwhelmingly approved an initiative to revise the state's 2013 "Right to Repair" law to require automakers to provide expanded access to mechanical and electronic repair data and allow independent shops to repair increasingly sophisticated technology. The Alliance for Automotive Innovation trade group said if the law takes effect "years of manufacturers’ work and billions of dollars in investment to protect and secure vehicle data will effectively be obliterated."

  • A Michigan deputy was fired after posting a racist photo of a watermelon Jack-O'-Lantern she said depicted Kamala Harris on Facebook

    The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said in a statement to Insider that Prose was fired the same day the agency learned of the photo.

  • Azerbaijani leader hails handover of region ceded by Armenia

    Azerbaijani forces entered the war-ravaged ghost town of Aghdam on Friday, regaining a once-beloved city over a quarter of a century after being driven out by Armenian forces. Aghdam and the surrounding region of the same name are the first of several territories adjacent to separatist Nagorno-Karabakh to be turned over under a ceasefire that ended six weeks of intense fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia. “Today, with a feeling of endless pride, I am informing my people about the liberation of Aghdam,” Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in an address to the nation.

  • Michigan attorney general looks at criminal charges for state officials who would overturn election results

    Trump has personally reached out to several Republican officials regarding the results of the election

  • Kidnapped woman flings herself from trunk of speeding car to escape, NC sheriff says

    The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office said the car “was moving at a high speed” when the 38-year-old figured out how to open the trunk and jumped out.

  • Lawyer suspended over will at heart of Singapore first family feud

    The daughter-in-law of Singapore's founding father Lee Kuan Yew has been temporarily suspended from legal practice after she was found guilty of misconduct in preparing and executing his will. Lee Suet Fern, 62, was given a 15-month suspension by one of the city-state's top courts for her involvement in the will of which her husband, Lee Hsien Yang, and current Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong are beneficiaries. In its ruling the court noted the final will in which Lee Suet Fern was involved was "materially similiar" to a previous version and said she "did not act dishonestly" in her dealings with Lee Kuan Yew.

  • Merrick Garland is reportedly one of Biden's attorney general candidates

    Judge Merrick Garland is reportedly under consideration to serve as attorney general in President-elect Joe Biden's administration.Garland, the federal appeals court judge who was nominated by former President Barack Obama to serve on the Supreme Court, is one of the candidates Biden is considering for the attorney general position, NPR reported on Friday.Obama in 2016 nominated Garland to fill the Supreme Court seat left open after Justice Antonin Scalia's death, but Senate Republicans didn't hold a confirmation hearing for him, arguing that a new Supreme Court justice should not be seated during an election year. Senate Republicans later confirmed Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who was nominated by President Trump, to the Supreme Court during an election year in 2020, contending that the situation was different in the latter case because this time the same party controlled both the Senate and the presidency. Garland formerly served as chief judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. Among other possible contenders for the position of attorney general in Biden's administration include Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) and former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, according to CBS News. But CBS also reports that the question of who Biden will pick for this position "isn't likely to be answered for several weeks."More stories from theweek.com Biden reportedly could sacrifice unemployment benefit boost to secure relief bill 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial Republicans launch Pennsylvania lawsuit that argues GOP-backed bill allowing universal mail voting is unconstitutional

  • A new CDC report found that Kansas counties who complied with a mask mandate saw a decrease in cases compared to counties that didn't

    The CDC found that counties in Kansas that opted out of the statewide mask mandate saw their number of cases jump by 100% over the period studied.