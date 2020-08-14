‘Wish I had my baby back.’ Suspect who shot Indiana toddler in mom’s car wanted by FBI

The FBI is seeking answers on the “senseless” fatal shooting of a 2-year-old Indiana girl late last month.

A $10,000 reward is now being offered by the FBI for information related to the arrest of the person who shot Joette “JoJo” Malone on July 29 in Hammond, Indiana.

JoJo was in the backseat of her mom’s car outside an apartment complex when she was caught in the crossfires of a shooting between two people, according to the Northwest Times of Indiana.

The toddler was flown to a children’s hospital in Chicago, where she later died, according to the FBI.

Her mother, Ronnica Taylor, said she believes the shooter fired a whole clip, according to WLS.

“I do not sleep at night. I barely eat,” Taylor said. “I really wish I had my baby back, but I cannot have her back, so I really wish that someone can help me bring her justice.”

Hammond Police Chief John Doughty said their “hearts are heavy” mourning JoJo’s death.

“Now more than ever, we ask the public for help,” Doughty said, according to the Chicago Sun Times. “This little girl’s life was stripped from her in an act of senseless violence that will forever impact those who knew her.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI’s Indianapolis Field Office at 317-595-4000 or submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov.

“Me and my children’s lives are not going back to normal,” Taylor said Thursday, the Chicago Tribune reported “It’s really hard every day knowing she’s gone.”