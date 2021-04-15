Wish list for 2021? For many, it’s to get out and admire the goods at farmers markets

Debra Skodack
·3 min read

This year has seen welcome surprises like no other — including the bustling of area farmers’ markets.

In fact, even last year was the best Chris Stewart has seen since he began working the market five years ago.

“What we found out last year is people enjoy going out in a safe manner,” said Stewart, events coordinator with the City of Olathe. “People were saying, ‘I can actually get out and walk around and look at produce. It is kind of normal.’“

Stewart said 2020’s strong attendance likely prompted more applications from vendors in 2021.

Olathe operates two markets: Stagecoach Park, 1205 E. Kansas City Road, and Black Bob Park, 14500 W. 151st St., Field One. The Saturday markets will open April 24, and the Wednesday markets will open May 12. Both markets open at 7:30 a.m.

Right now, the Black Bob Park is filled with about 20 vendors, Stewart said. He said there are still a few openings at Stagecoach Park.

Stewart is optimistic about this selling season.

“Farmers, in general, are the most resilient and hard-working people,” Stewart said. “If anyone can bounce back, it is these kinds of people.”

Safety protocols, such as spacing out vendors, also will be place at the Gardner Farmers Market, which will begin May 27, said Jason Camis, president and CEO of the Gardner Edgerton Chamber of Commerce.

Jason also said people will be encouraged to wear masks at the market, which expects about 20 to 25 vendors each week at the Johnson County Fairgrounds, 136 E. Washington St.

“The response has been really good,” Camis said. “There are a bunch of new vendors who are interested.”

Gardner operates its market from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursdays.

Aiming to boost the fortunes of its Farmers Market, Shawnee will try opening the market in the evening, on the third Thursday of the month in 2021.

The city’s first Moonlight Market is scheduled from 4 to 8 p.m. May 20 in the City Hall parking lot, 11110 Johnson Drive. Subsequent dates are June 17, July 15, Aug. 19, Sept. 16 and Oct. 21.

Shawnee is making the switch because of stiff competition on Saturday mornings — a city official noted that three successful markets operate on Saturdays within five miles of City Hall.

“The current Farmers’ Market has received little attention over the past few years and under-performs in expectations and community and vendor turnout,” Shawnee Neighborhood Planner Lauren Grashoff wrote in a memo.

Many farmers markets vendors experienced a good year in 2020, and are hoping for the same this year.
Many farmers markets vendors experienced a good year in 2020, and are hoping for the same this year.

With the Moonlight Market concept, she wrote, the Shawnee market can move beyond produce and offer live music, arts and crafts and get synergy from promotions by downtown businesses.

Meanwhile, Farmers’ Markets are preparing to open in the coming weeks. A sampling, gleaned from city websites:

Lenexa: The market is open 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, starting April 24, on the bottom floor of the city parking garage at 17201 W. 87th St. Parkway. The Tuesday market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting June 1. In both cases, the first hour is reserved for shoppers who are especially vulnerable to COVID-19.

Overland Park: Opening day is April 17, at 7:30 a.m. for a socially distanced market outside the Matt Ross Community Center, 8101 Marty St., and continues weekly on Saturday mornings. The city’s Wednesday market resumes June 2.

Merriam: Opening day is May 1 for the city’s weekly Saturday market in Merriam Marketplace, 5740 Merriam Drive. Hours are 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the first hour reserved for at-risk shoppers.

Mission: The Mission Market operates from 4:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays starting June 3 at 5635 Johnson Drive. It includes a beer and wine garden.

Recommended Stories

  • Denmark ditches AstraZeneca's vaccine

    Denmark became the first country to stop using AstraZeneca's vaccine on Wednesday.The Danish health agency made their decision based on a potential link between AstraZeneca's COVID 19 vaccine and a rare but serious blood clot.Astrazeneca said it respected Denmark's choice and would continue to provide it with data.Meanwhile, this decision pushes Denmark's vaccination drive back to early August.The new timeline assumesit will start using the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, but that isn't certain either as the J&J rollout in Europe has been delayed over similar clotting concerns.In other parts of Europe countries have resumed using the AstraZeneca shot, with some restricting it to mostly those aged above 50 or above 60.

  • ‘It’s impossible to get any whiter than that’: Team USA Olympic uniforms mocked online

    Unveiling of outfits for Team USA and Canada attract controversy — for different reasons

  • Biden news - live: Pence undergoes pacemaker operation as Sanders pays Trump rare compliment on Afghanistan

    Follow all the latest US politics and Biden administration news below

  • Daunte Wright news: Kim Potter flees home as unrest expected ahead of charging decision Wednesday

    Updates from Minnesota following protests overnight

  • Fox News pundits outraged that word ‘mistress’ has been ‘canceled’

    ‘They could not break one of the 10 commandments and just be faithful to their marrieds,’ host says

  • Anunoby, Siakam rally Raptors past Spurs 117-112

    OG Anunoby scored 22 points, Pascal Siakam had 20 points and 11 rebounds and the short-handed Toronto Raptors beat the San Antonio Spurs 117-112 on Wednesday night. The Raptors had to go big because they were almost out of guards, and it worked in their favor. Anunoby moved down to the two-guard spot, and the Raptors got good production from newcomers Khem Birch and Eddie Gillespie at the big positions.

  • Biden expels Russian diplomats and announces new sanctions in retaliation for hacking

    Sanctions follow allegations of election interference and a hacking campaign

  • Before and after photos show Caribbean island completely covered in volcanic ash

    The La Soufriere volcano has erupted multiple times since Friday, and the damage to St Vincent is shocking

  • Analysis: Biden takes a risk pulling troops from Afghanistan

    At its start, America’s war in Afghanistan was about retribution for 9/11. Then it was about shoring up a weak government and its weak army so that Osama bin Laden's al-Qaida could never again threaten the United States. With bin Laden long since dead and the United States not suffering another major attack, President Joe Biden is promising to end America’s longest war and move on to what he believes are bigger, more consequential challenges posed by a resurgent Russia and a rising China.

  • Russian intelligence agent linked to Trump campaign among Kremlin figures sanctioned by Biden

    A Russian intelligence agent accused of attempting to undermine US election integrity and sow disinformation was among Kremlin-linked figures targeted in Russian sanctions announced on Thursday. Federal authorities alleged that Konstantin Kilimnik "provided the Russian Intelligence Services with sensitive information on polling and campaign strategy" for former president Donald Trump in 2016. The allegations connect to findings from Robert Mueller's investigation and congressional investigations that assessed Mr Kilimnik was fed information by former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort.

  • Colton Underwood becoming the 'first gay Bachelor' would be a major mistake for the embattled ABC franchise

    It's about time the show had an LGBTQ+ lead. But we can't forget that Colton Underwood had a restraining order filed against him six months ago.

  • Cuba’s budding civil society asks to be heard as island prepares for historic congress

    Hundreds of young artists protest on a sidewalk outside the white mansion housing Cuba’s Ministry of Culture in Havana’s once aristocratic Vedado neighborhood. Famous musicians long aligned with the communist government poke a finger at the revolution with a song that mocks a slogan penned by Fidel Castro. Rights activists march through the streets demanding greater protections for animals.

  • Democrats to unveil bill adding four new justices to the Supreme Court

    The bill aims to expand the number of Supreme Court justices from nine to 13

  • More Inside Australian Phenomenon Troye Sivan’s Soulful Melbourne Home

    Sivan worked with Flack Studios to transform the space while preserving the essence of its Victorian-era origins Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Biden's Afghan pull-out breaches deal and will trigger 'countermeasures' threaten Taliban

    The Taliban have denounced the new American plan for troops to quit the country by September 11, saying it breaches an earlier agreement negotiated with Donald Trump. Joe Biden's decision to leave America's longest war before the symbolic anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, rather than May 1 as agreed under Mr Trump , will justify “countermeasures” the insurgent movement said. The hardline Islamist militants made their first official response to Mr Biden's announcement of an unconditional withdrawal, as America's top diplomat visited Kabul to try to sell the pull out. A statement from the insurgents said that “delaying the withdrawal date of forces by several months, all makes evident to the world that America cannot be trusted nor is it committed to its pledges and promises.” It went on: “Now as the agreement is being breached by America, it in principle opens the way for the Mujahideen of Islamic Emirate to take every necessary countermeasure, hence the American side will be held responsible for all future consequences, and not the Islamic Emirate.” Joe Biden confirmed earlier this week that he would pull troops out of Afghanistan 20 years after they first arrived to topple the Taliban regime harbouring Osama bin Laden. Mr Biden's secretary of state, Antony Blinken, flew to Kabul on Thursday to show support for the Afghan government hours after the White House had announced an unconditional withdrawal. Ashraf Ghani's government is heavily reliant on American support in the face of the Taliban, but has claimed it can stand without US troops. Mr Blinken tried to reassure Mr Ghani that the United States would remain committed to Afghanistan, saying Washington will "intensify" its diplomacy to do "everything we can" to advance efforts to secure a peace agreement between Kabul and the insurgents. "The reason I'm here, so quickly after the president’s speech last night, is to demonstrate literally, by our presence, that we have an enduring an ongoing commitment to Afghanistan," he said.

  • France urges citizens to leave Pakistan amid anti-French protests

    An email from the French embassy warns of "serious threats" after anti-blasphemy protests.

  • Kim Potter: Former police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright arrested on manslaughter charges

    Killing of 20-year-old Black man has sparked protests and unrest in Minnesota city

  • Michael Jordan will be Kobe Bryant's presenter at Laker legend's Hall of Fame induction

    Michael Jordan will be the presenter when Kobe Bryant is enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on May 15.

  • Shot Burleson officer ‘in a lot of pain’ but recovering, as 2 people are in custody

    Burleson police provided an update and some clarity on Wednesday’s series of events that included the shooting of an officer and the carjacking and killing of a woman.

  • Daunte Wright protesters use umbrellas as shields against police

    Flashbangs, gas grenades and chemical irritants were released by authorities