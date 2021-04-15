Wish list for 2021? For many, it’s to get out and admire the goods at farmers markets

This year has seen welcome surprises like no other — including the bustling of area farmers’ markets.

In fact, even last year was the best Chris Stewart has seen since he began working the market five years ago.

“What we found out last year is people enjoy going out in a safe manner,” said Stewart, events coordinator with the City of Olathe. “People were saying, ‘I can actually get out and walk around and look at produce. It is kind of normal.’“

Stewart said 2020’s strong attendance likely prompted more applications from vendors in 2021.

Olathe operates two markets: Stagecoach Park, 1205 E. Kansas City Road, and Black Bob Park, 14500 W. 151st St., Field One. The Saturday markets will open April 24, and the Wednesday markets will open May 12. Both markets open at 7:30 a.m.

Right now, the Black Bob Park is filled with about 20 vendors, Stewart said. He said there are still a few openings at Stagecoach Park.

Stewart is optimistic about this selling season.

“Farmers, in general, are the most resilient and hard-working people,” Stewart said. “If anyone can bounce back, it is these kinds of people.”

Safety protocols, such as spacing out vendors, also will be place at the Gardner Farmers Market, which will begin May 27, said Jason Camis, president and CEO of the Gardner Edgerton Chamber of Commerce.

Jason also said people will be encouraged to wear masks at the market, which expects about 20 to 25 vendors each week at the Johnson County Fairgrounds, 136 E. Washington St.

“The response has been really good,” Camis said. “There are a bunch of new vendors who are interested.”

Gardner operates its market from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursdays.

Aiming to boost the fortunes of its Farmers Market, Shawnee will try opening the market in the evening, on the third Thursday of the month in 2021.

The city’s first Moonlight Market is scheduled from 4 to 8 p.m. May 20 in the City Hall parking lot, 11110 Johnson Drive. Subsequent dates are June 17, July 15, Aug. 19, Sept. 16 and Oct. 21.

Shawnee is making the switch because of stiff competition on Saturday mornings — a city official noted that three successful markets operate on Saturdays within five miles of City Hall.

“The current Farmers’ Market has received little attention over the past few years and under-performs in expectations and community and vendor turnout,” Shawnee Neighborhood Planner Lauren Grashoff wrote in a memo.

Many farmers markets vendors experienced a good year in 2020, and are hoping for the same this year.

With the Moonlight Market concept, she wrote, the Shawnee market can move beyond produce and offer live music, arts and crafts and get synergy from promotions by downtown businesses.

Meanwhile, Farmers’ Markets are preparing to open in the coming weeks. A sampling, gleaned from city websites:

▪ Lenexa: The market is open 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, starting April 24, on the bottom floor of the city parking garage at 17201 W. 87th St. Parkway. The Tuesday market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting June 1. In both cases, the first hour is reserved for shoppers who are especially vulnerable to COVID-19.

▪ Overland Park: Opening day is April 17, at 7:30 a.m. for a socially distanced market outside the Matt Ross Community Center, 8101 Marty St., and continues weekly on Saturday mornings. The city’s Wednesday market resumes June 2.

▪ Merriam: Opening day is May 1 for the city’s weekly Saturday market in Merriam Marketplace, 5740 Merriam Drive. Hours are 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the first hour reserved for at-risk shoppers.

▪ Mission: The Mission Market operates from 4:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays starting June 3 at 5635 Johnson Drive. It includes a beer and wine garden.