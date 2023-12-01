Wish List returns, Kroger hints at lower prices, today's top stories | Daily Briefing

Sign up for the Enquirer Daily Briefing at bit.ly/dailybriefingsignup.

Hi, I’m Jackie Borchardt, senior news director for content at The Enquirer.

My kids have been working on their Christmas wish lists for months. The lists, full of hope, remind me each year how fortunate we are to get them a few things they want.

Many of our neighbors aren’t in the same position. They’re facing setbacks, illness or other difficulties that make purchases I take for granted – like a new table or winter clothes – out of reach.

For 37 years, The Enquirer has partnered with the United Way of Greater Cincinnati to grant those wishes – needs, really – of people who live in our region.

The 2023 Wish List kicked off this week with asks from a grandmother who fought for custody of her grandchildren and a father with multiple sclerosis who needs a motorized wheelchair to enjoy life. The series will feature eight families in total and continues through Dec. 24.

Last year, Enquirer readers raised more than $120,000. After wishes are granted, any extra money helps people with similar needs throughout the year.

What else you need to know Friday, Dec. 1

High of 54. Rain, mainly early in the day.

🛍️ 'Disinflation': Kroger sales stall as grocer hints at lower prices.

⚾ 'Everyone knows we’re supposed to be good.' The Reds are embracing new expectations.

🏈 Conference championship weekend: Where Greater Cincinnati football players will be playing.

🎄 Find Christmas light displays in Cincy and NKY using our map

Before you go: Make your weekend plans!

From Redsfest to a Fiona musical and the Horse-drawn Carriage Parade to a dark beer block party – check out calendar guru Luann Gibbs' list of the top 12 things to do in Cincinnati this weekend.

Today's Top Stories

Moeller Crusaders running back Jordan Marshall (24) tries to stay inbounds on a carry in the first half of a second-round Division I OHSAA high school football game, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, at St. Xavier High School’s RDI Field in Cincinnati. The play was negated due to offensive holding.

• 'He's the smartest player I ever coached': Moeller's Jordan Marshall is Ohio Mr. Football

Workers are voting until Saturday on whether to authorize the Teamsters to call a strike if needed.

• DHL workers at CVG prepare for possible strike if negotiations fails

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., used the Heimlich maneuver to save fellow Republican Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa from choking at a Senate luncheon on Thursday.

• Rand Paul uses Heimlich maneuver to save Republican colleague from choking during lunch

John Snyder, 52, leaves the courtroom of Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Wende Cross after his sentencing, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023.

• With boy's photo in courtroom, judge tells killer parents: 'I want you to see him'

The Cincinnati Bengals' Week 15 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16, the team revealed Thursday.

• Cincinnati Bengals set date for Minnesota Vikings game. And it's not Sunday

