Wish List stories inspire readers to give

In the late 1980s, when the Wish List holiday fundraiser was in its infancy, Marc Amazon’s parents sprung a surprise. They told their teenage son that instead of giving presents on one of the nights of Hanukkah, they would help people in need by donating to the Wish List, a joint effort of The Enquirer and United Way of Greater Cincinnati.

“I got mad,” Amazon recalled last week. “I wanted my presents.” That is, until he read some Wish List stories about less fortunate people. Then he decided to sacrifice two nights of presents so his family could help others.

Fast forward to today. Amazon and his wife, Jennifer, have two children, Paige, 14, and Evan, 19. Reading Wish List stories and donating to the cause has become a family tradition.

“My dad showed me the story about Anita, the grandmother,” said Paige, a freshman at Mason High School. “I thought it would be really cool to help her out. And he showed me the story about Marvilise, and that one really spoke to me, because she’s a girl my age.”

Marvilise has endured trauma and now lives in a group home. She wishes for clothes, shoes and a phone. “She hasn’t done anything wrong to be in that situation,” Paige said. “I’ve been so fortunate to have everything I need. Almost anything I want, I can get. I know that isn’t the case for a lot of people.”

Marvilise would benefit from the wish list because she yearns for lifelong friendships with her peers. But to do that, she needs new clothes to find her sense of self and realize that she's an outstanding kid with an inspirational story about overcoming physical, emotional, and sexual abuse she has suffered at the hands of her abuser.

The Wish List donation from the Amazons included a substantial contribution from Paige herself. Enquirer readers like her and her family are making a difference in our neighbors’ lives, and there’s still time for you, too, to have an impact.

2024 Enquirer and United Way Wish List families

Grandmother wants help making her house a home for grandchildren in her care: Anita Thompson gained custody of two of her grandchildren in September and is on a wait list for a larger apartment.

Norwood father wants to return to work after multiple sclerosis diagnosis: Lawrence Shelborne is trying to live a better life and a motorized wheelchair would help him get out of the house more often.

An Indiana man with disability needs a new watch to work at job he likes: Chris Sechrest is well-known at the grocery store where he works. A new smartwatch would help him at his job.

Cincinnati teen needs help as she starts new life: A teen girl got a fresh start in Cincinnati after abuse and several moves. New clothes and a phone would help boost her confidence and self-esteem.

Northern Kentucky family needs help rebuilding after fire: The Wakefield family plans to move into a new house next year after their rental home caught on fire in 2022.

After adopting a teen, Goshen mom needs help furnishing their home: Crystal Wainscott took in an orphaned teen even though her family had struggled financially for years. "There is no dollar sign on love," she said.

How to help

Donations can be made online at www.uwgc.org/wishlist. You can also mail donations to: United Way of Greater Cincinnati, Attn: Wish List Pledge Processing, P.O. Box 632840, Cincinnati, OH 45263-2840. Please include “Wish List” in the memo line on checks.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Enquirer Wish List stories inspire readers to give