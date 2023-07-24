Miami-Dade Police Director Ramirez’s ‘critical injury’ a sad and shocking event | Opinion

Miami-Dade residents woke up Monday to shocking news: The county’s top cop, Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez, apparently shot himself, suffering a “critical injury” late Sunday after being stopped by police outside Tampa.

We wish Ramirez, his family and our law enforcement community, where Ramirez is well-known, the very best. He started out as a street cop in 1995 and spent the past 28 years climbing up through the ranks. Today, his department has 1,100 members and a total of 4,500 employees.

South Florida knows Ramirez from his appearances at many televised crime-related news conferences, where he keeps the public calm and informed. Ramirez was front and center following the Surfside condo collapse in 2021.

It’s unclear why or how Ramirez shot himself after the police stop near Tampa. His wife was in the car with him, and they were returning home after attending a law-enforcement conference.

In May, Ramirez announced that he would be running for the created post of Miami-Dade sheriff, which is now an elected position. He is known to be a fierce defender of his department and its officers and a trusted member of Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s team. She rushed to Tampa early Monday.

Sources say that police in Tampa confronted Ramirez after some type of altercation, but they believe the shooting took place after police had left, Miami Herald police reporter Charles Rabin has reported. Ramirez had been attending the Sheriff’s Summer Conference, the largest yearly event for the Florida Sheriff’s Association.

In the middle of the night, Miami-Dade police issued the following news release:

“We have been advised by local law enforcement agencies that our Director, Alfredo ‘Freddy’ Ramirez, has suffered a critical injury in the Tampa area. We understand he is currently undergoing surgery. We ask you to please keep him in your prayers.”

He was reported to be in critical but stable condition Monday morning.

It’s been a busy time for Ramirez, who has been campaigning for the sheriff’s post and is part of the mayor’s effort to keep the Miami-Dade police department part of county government. All that may be in peril now. Miami-Dade is the only county in the state without an elected sheriff after voters eliminated the position after a 1966 grand jury report revealed racketeering and bribery within the department. Statewide, voters re-established the post in 2018.

Levine Cava last year made Ramirez a senior deputy overseeing both the police and fire-rescue departments as chief of safety and emergency response.

Ramirez’s self-inflicted injuries are not the first time a current or former Miami-Dade police chief was involved in such a shooting. In 2015, Robert Parker, the first African American to lead the Miami-Dade police, committed suicide six years after his retirement.

There remains much that we don’t know about this sad turn of events. No matter what eventually comes to light, however, we urge the entire community to wish Ramirez, a dedicated public servant, Godspeed.