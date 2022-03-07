'I wish I never laid eyes on him': Jasiel Correia's former aide Gen Andrade gets hefty fine

BOSTON — Genoveva Andrade, the former chief of staff of convicted ex-mayor Jasiel Correia, was spared prison time, but she will pay for her crime in the form of a hefty $50,000 fine, to be paid in one lump sum.

"This has to be felt by you. It's not just chump change that you throw away," said Judge Douglas P. Woodlock, explaining that a financial penalty underscores that this is a case of financial crimes. "It's real, and it will be felt."

"I made a serious mistake when I got involved with Jasiel Correia," she said, sobbing. "I wish I never laid eyes on him."

While she thought Correia was a "breath of fresh air" who wanted to do good things for the city, "sadly, over time, I realized he was nothing but a con man."

She apologized to her family, especially her two daughters and her mother. As well, she apologized to the residents of Fall River. "I brought the city down and for that I am truly sorry," she said. "I blame no one else ... I am ashamed for breaking the law."

She vowed, through tears, to spend the rest of her life making amends for her mistakes, and acknowledged she never wanted to go to trial and was "terrified" of the possibility of going to prison.

Genoveva Andrade enters John Joseph Moakley Courthouse in Boston for sentencing on Monday, March 7, 2022.

Woodlock explained his reasoning for the sentence, noting that numerous letters written in support of Andrade by friends and family were "real" and he said when it came to deterrence, "there's nothing we need to do here" since Andrade is doubtless not going to be involved in any further political corruption.

He said when it comes to prison "she is right to fear it," but said he thought prison would not do anything for Andrade.

Still, the "fishbone in [his] throat," Woodlock said, was the fact that Andrade would not testify against Correia. "Ms. Andrade knew what she did was wrong, and yet she refused to testify," he said, adding that she made a bad choice not to cooperate.

Andrade, who was in court with her attorneys, Charles Rankin and James Sultan, often wept openly throughout Monday's proceedings, as did her family members who were seated behind her at the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse.

More than 60 people watched the proceedings live-streamed via Zoom, the judge acknowledging that this case "has had something of a following." Hundreds tuned in last year to watch the verdict and the sentencing for Andrade's former boss, Jasiel Correia II.

The guilty plea

Before her plea, Woodlock went over the specifics of the false statement that Andrade was pleading guilty to making: She made a false statement to federal investigators that she loaned to her boss, ex-mayor Jasiel Correia $10,000, but that the money was not a loan. And he explained to her that the government would dismiss all the other charges against her.

The judge repeatedly stated the he was not bound by the sentencing guidelines when imposing his sentence. The statutory maximum for making false statements is five years in prison, probation, and a $250,000 fine.

And he reminded her that by taking a plea, she was giving up her fundamental right to go to trial, to say to the prosecution, "Prove it."

Asked by the judge if she was satisfied that faced with what she's faced with, the guilty plea is the best outcome, Andrade tearfully answered, "Yes."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Dustin Chao presented the government's evidence against Andrade. Chao said that the government would prove that Andrade told federal law enforcement that she gave Correia a $10,000 "loan" when it was not in fact a loan. He noted that she told marijuana vendor #5 that she had to give Correia the money to keep her job.

When asked how she pleaded to count 26 of the superseding indictment, again in tears, Andrade answered, "Guilty."

"She is now judged guilty of that offense," said Woodlock.

As Chao characterized Andrade as a "hometown hero" who had a difficult childhood, losing her father at an early age, Andrade wept. Chao related stories from letters written by her supporters — about her work with inmates and addicts, help she offered to victims of a fire and a story about taking in a young person and acting as her "surrogate mom" so she could graduate high school.

Because the government believes she has learned from her offenses, they recommended no prison time.

Sentencing arguments

Sultan drew a clear distinction between Correia, and the others charged in this case. Still, he argued co-conspirators Tony Costa, Hildegar Camara and David Hebert also committed more serious crimes; Costa and Camara received no prison time, and Hebert has yet to be sentenced. He also noted that the marijuana vendors who illegally paid bribes were offered immunity for their testimony against Correia.

"How does Ms. Andrade fit in this group? She didn't seek financial gain. Yes, she got a job and she worked hard for the half-salary" said Sultan. "With respect to her role, her misconduct pales by comparison."

The judge interrupted to note that Andrade lied to investigators even when offered the same immunity as the others, and chose not to testify against her former boss.

Calling Correia a "charismatic con man," Sultan said Andrade's situation is complicated by the relationship she had with the ex-mayor. She developed a personal affection for him, thought he was going to do great things, that's why she closed her eyes for so long," Sultan said.

Still, when there was a chance to bring him to justice, Andrade "systematically" chose not to do it, Woodlock noted. Testifying would have been her chance to accept responsibility and do what was right.

'Kerfuffle' over pre-sentencing memo

As the proceedings began, the judge addressed what he called a "kerfuffle" over the prosecutors' pre-sentencing memo. Prior to Monday's hearing, Andrade's attorneys moved to strike the government's sentencing memorandum, and strongly objected to the government's characterization of Andrade's role in the Fall River corruption, which they likened to Tammany Hall and Correia to Boss Tweed. The government, despite asking for no jail time, slammed Andrade, whom they identify as Correia's "closest confidant" for standing by while "ugly" crimes were being committed, protecting the "corrupt machine Fall River had become," and then for lying "repeatedly" to investigators.

Woodlock said the report was marked by "hyperventilating rhetoric" on the part of the prosecution, adding that the report suggests that the prosecution has entered into this agreement without necessarily caring about the resulting sentence. But he refused to strike it.

He did ask her attorneys if this meant they wanted to reject the deal.

Sultan told the judge they did not want to change the deal. "We are not trying to circumvent this court," he said, noting that they put her fate in Woodlock's hands.

Andrade was arrested in 2019 on charges of extortion, extortion conspiracy, making false statements to federal prosecutors and bribery. She originally entered into a C plea with federal prosecutors for those charges that did not involve prison time, but Woodlock rejected this plea back in June. Stating he did not want to be bound to the sentencing agreement connected to the C plea, Woodlock said as a paid government employee, she should serve some time in prison for her role in Correia's shakedown of marijuana vendors hoping to open up shop in Fall River.

The government, Woodlock noted, pared down the case to a making a single false statement in the most recent plea deal, which reduced her recommended sentence to zero to 6 months in prison — dramatically lower than her first plea deal, with could have seen her in prison for five years.

He questioned why there was no forfeiture, and Sultan argued that "Money came out of her pocket, it didn't go into her pocket." Still, Woodlock said it could be viewed as she "paid to play."

Woodlock told her attorneys that in a federal system, a judge should not be involved in a plea. He acknowledged he rejected a plea last year, but that was before he sentenced parties who did testify regarding Corriea.

The history of this case

According to the judge, Andrade was actively involved in her case.

Andrade was set to face a jury in federal court in December, but her trial was abruptly delayed when one of the federal prosecutor's witnesses tested positive for COVID-19.

On Feb. 22, Andrade entered into a new plea deal that looked a lot like the original one, with no prison time and a year of probation.

