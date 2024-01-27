Make-A-Wish seeks volunteers as women's group launches $100K donation drive in February

Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas has 650 children waiting for their wish to be granted. In order to accomplish that, the organization is seeking volunteer Wish Granters. Wish Kid Charlotte is an example of the 438 wishes granted in 2023.

Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas is asking for the public’s help to ensure the wishes of local wish kids battling critical illness come true. The nonprofit is asking for people to consider volunteering to become Wish Granters for the organization.

Wish Granters meet with Wish Kids and their families to learn what the child would like to receive for their one true wish and help coordinate that experience with the Make-A-Wish team. Currently, there are more than 650 children throughout Missouri and Kansas who are waiting for their wish to be granted.

Those wishes rely on volunteer Wish Granters to help make them come true. Some training is required to become a volunteer Wish Granter, but organizers say the impact it makes on both the child’s life and the volunteers is immeasurable.

“Wish Granters play a crucial role in ensuring that children receive their one true wish experience, and it's an opportunity that gives back in a lot of incredible ways,” said Brian Miller, vice president of marketing and communications at Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas. “At Make-A-Wish, volunteers are the backbone of our mission and help us achieve our goal to bring strength and hope to a child battling a critical illness. It’s gratifying work that makes a real impact in the lives of these children so we’re hoping more people will consider volunteering their time to this cause.”

The organization also announced an effort organized by Women of Wish, a group of Springfield-area women who are running a month-long campaign to raise $100,000 during February.

Women of Wish, from left to right, are Paula Adams, Stephanie Matthews, Melanie Lankford, Mary Schrag, Marie Moore and Michele Rickman.

The members of Women of Wish include Paula Adams, president of Penmac Staffing & 2024 Women of Wish chair; Mary Schrag, CEO of Physical Therapy Specialists Clinic; Marie Moore, chief nursing officer, Mercy Hospital; Stephanie Matthews, VP of business development, Simmons Bank; Melanie Lankford, Wish Granter & Gershman Mortgage; and Michele Rickman, Wish Mom & presentation coach.

“These incredible and inspirational women are partnering with our chapter to provide Springfield families hope, strength and joy at a time they need it most,” Miller said. “Over the past 41 years, we have discovered that the benefits of granting a wish extend well beyond the initial experience. A wish come true helps a child believe that anything is possible. For many children, the wish marks a significant turning point in their treatment as fear is replaced by hope, helping children feel stronger and more resilient.”

In its 2023 fiscal year, the chapter granted 438 wishes for children with critical illnesses across Missouri and Kansas. The nonprofit grants 50 to 60 wishes annually for children across the Southwest Missouri region. In addition to Wish Granters, volunteer opportunities include being an event organizer or an interpreter/translator.

Volunteering for Make-A-Wish is designed to support a variety of talents and schedules. Individuals interested in volunteering can learn more and get started at wish.org/mokan/volunteer. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the world’s leading children’s wish-granting organization, serving children in every community in the United States and in 50 countries worldwide. The local chapter is headquartered in Ballwin, MO and serves all counties in Missouri and Kansas.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Make-A-Wish seeks volunteers, local women's group seeks to raise $100K