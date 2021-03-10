'I wish there was some way we can undo this:' St. Paris man says at sentencing

Brooke Spurlock, Springfield News-Sun, Ohio
·4 min read

Mar. 10—A St. Paris man apologized to the family of a Champaign County woman during his sentencing hearing for his role in trying to cover up her death

"I am truly sorry to Whitney's family... I don't blame you for hating me, you don't hate me as much as I do," Rodney Rider, 54, said during his sentencing. "I'm sorry. I wish there was some way we can undo this."

Rider was sentenced to 36 months in prison and a $750 fine in connection to the death of Whitney Hostler, his son's ex-girlfriend. He appeared before Champaign County Common Pleas Court Judge Nick Selvaggio on Monday.

Hostler's mother, Kim Long, and sister, Chelsea Hostler, addressed Rider during the hearing.

"You took someone who meant the world to us. You took your granddaughter's mother away from her," Chelsea Hostler said. "Prison will never be enough because we can't replace Whitney."

Rider pleaded guilty in November to tampering with evidence, obstructing justice and possession of criminal tools, court records show. Since then, he had remained in the Tri-County Regional Jail with a cash-only $500,000 bond.

Hostler, 25, was reported missing on Oct. 1 after she had not been in contact with family or friends, and was last seen on Sept. 30, according to the Champaign County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies found Hostler's body in a wooded ravine near Kiser Lake Road. The investigation into Hostler's death led them to Valerie and Rodney Rider, who were arrested Oct. 2.

Hostler shared a two-year-old child with the couple's son, Randy Rider.

Champaign County Prosecutor Kevin Talebi said during sentencing that Rodney Rider "regrets getting involved and wishes it would have never happened," but "is not generally remorseful" and had a "callous and uncaring attitude" in his involvement.

Talebi requested the court impose a consecutive prison sentence.

Defense Attorney Christopher Bucci said Rodney Rider "is remorseful and sorry for what he's done" and "accepts responsibility for it."

"He's sickened and saddened for what he's done... he's sickened and saddened for the role he played," he said.

Bucci requested the court impose a maximum community control sanction of five years so that Rodney Rider "can continue with trying to deal with his physical health issues and the harm that he did cause Whitney's family."

Rider was sentenced to 24 months and a $500 fine for the tampering with evidence and obstructing justice charges and to 12 months and a $250 fine for the possession of criminal tools charge, a total of 36 months with 158 days of jail credit, and a total $750 fine. After his prison sentence, he will then be on post release control supervision which is the same as parole, for up to three years. He is subject to 18 additional months in prison if he violates that post release.

Valerie Rider, 52, was found guilty on Feb. 25 following her trial for murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence, gross abuse of a corpse and three counts of possession of criminal tools. She was found not guilty of aggravated murder.

She is scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m. on April 1.

Rodney Rider, Randy Rider and the couple's other three children, testified during Valerie Rider's trial.

Rodney Rider testified that he saw his wife dragging a duffle bag, with Hostler inside, across the floor of their house after he woke up from a nap. When he asked what she was doing, she said she and Whitney had an argument and she was dead. The couple later put the duffle bag in their truck and drove around for hours until they found a place to dispose of it, according to his testimony.

While deciding the sentence, Selvaggio said he took into consideration the whole case as well as Rider's health issues that he's had for at least 20 years, the family dynamic and his role in the investigation.

Rodney Rider's "testimony was critical in the successful prosecution (of Valerie Rider)" and that is "resentful of the position Valerie Rider put him in," the judge said.

Selvaggio said Rider "shows genuine remorse for his offenses," but that a "prison term is warranted."

    Unless you live in Alaska, there are rules for who is eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Not every state enforces those rules — see: Texas — but there's a general consensus that the elderly, frontline health care workers, and people with underlying health conditions should have first access to the limited doses of vaccine. Still, medical ethicists say there are a few kosher ways people can get vaccinated before they are deemed eligible. One way is by volunteering to help other people get vaccinated. "As states ramp up vaccination distribution in the fight against the coronavirus, volunteers are needed to do everything from direct traffic to check people in so vaccination sites run smoothly," The Associated Press reports. "In return for their work, they're often given a shot." "The volunteers we're talking about at registration centers are people who are part of the public health effort," Nancy Berlinger, a bioethicist at the Hastings Center, tells AP. "They are performing a crucial role," just like the paid vaccination workers who are inoculated without question. Besides, "there would be easier ways to game the system," she said, "if that was really your goal." The other ethically defensible way to jump the line is to bare your arm for COVID-19 shots that would otherwise be thrown away, often after people don't show up for their appointments. Hunting down a "leftover dose has become the stuff of pandemic lore," The New York Times reports, but a nonprofit startup called Dr. B is aiming to connect expiring doses with people who can drop everything to get vaccinated. "Despite some grumbling about younger, healthier people skipping the line by snapping up leftover doses, public health experts and many ethicists say the most important thing is that the vaccines don't go to waste," the Times reports. The goal is "to be intentional and to be equitable," Dr. Shikha Jain at the University of Chicago tells the Times, but if people are offered a last-minute vaccine shot, "that person should not say no because they want it to go to someone else." Line-jumping isn't great, but "overall, we are trying to achieve herd immunity and a shot in an arm is good for the entire community," an Austin Public Health spokesperson tells The Texas Tribune. Still, certain groups need the vaccine more, so maybe "instead of jumping the line, help a senior sign up for the vaccine." More stories from theweek.comHonduran president urged drug trafficker to 'shove' cocaine 'right up the noses of the gringos,' U.S. allegesThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyBeth Moore, popular Bible writer and evangelist, is 'no longer a Southern Baptist'