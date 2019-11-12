Wish You Were Here: How EQ (CVE:EQ) Shareholders Made A Stonking Gain Of 1560%

We think that it's fair to say that the possibility of finding fantastic multi-year winners is what motivates many investors. You won't get it right every time, but when you do, the returns can be truly splendid. One such superstar is EQ Inc. (CVE:EQ), which saw its share price soar 1560% in three years. On top of that, the share price is up 22% in about a quarter.

Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

See our latest analysis for EQ

Given that EQ didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over the last three years EQ has grown its revenue at 26% annually. That's well above most pre-profit companies. And it's not just the revenue that is taking off. The share price is up 155% per year in that time. Despite the strong run, top performers like EQ have been known to go on winning for decades. In fact, it might be time to put it on your watchlist, if you're not already familiar with the stock.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

TSXV:EQ Income Statement, November 12th 2019 More

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that EQ shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 12% over one year. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 41% a year, is even better. Potential buyers might understandably feel they've missed the opportunity, but it's always possible business is still firing on all cylinders. Before spending more time on EQ it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

Of course EQ may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.