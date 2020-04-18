Wish You Were Here: How Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Shareholders Made A Stonking Gain Of 1604%

Long term investing can be life changing when you buy and hold the truly great businesses. And we've seen some truly amazing gains over the years. Just think about the savvy investors who held Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) shares for the last five years, while they gained 1604%. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. In more good news, the share price has risen 23% in thirty days. This could be related to the recent financial results that were recently released - you could check the most recent data by reading our company report.

Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last half decade, Gravity became profitable. Sometimes, the start of profitability is a major inflection point that can signal fast earnings growth to come, which in turn justifies very strong share price gains. Since the company was unprofitable five years ago, but not three years ago, it's worth taking a look at the returns in the last three years, too. Indeed, the Gravity share price has gained 286% in three years. During the same period, EPS grew by 293% each year. This EPS growth is higher than the 57% average annual increase in the share price over the same three years. So you might conclude the market is a little more cautious about the stock, these days. This unenthusiastic sentiment is reflected in the stock's reasonably modest P/E ratio of 7.66.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 0.8% in the twelve months, Gravity shareholders did even worse, losing 42%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 76% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Gravity has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

