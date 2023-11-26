'I wish I were there to hold her': Biden confirms release of 4 year old whose parents were killed in Israel

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden celebrated the release on Sunday of the first American to be freed by Hamas as part of a temporary cease-fire agreement in the group's war with Israel – Avigail Edan, who turned 4 on Friday while she was in captivity.

"Today she's free, and Jill and I together with so many Americans are praying for the fact that she is going to alright," Biden said in remarks from Nantucket.

Biden said the little girl, whose parents were gunned down by Hamas militants, is currently in Israel and that "she's been through a terrible trauma."

"I wish I were there to hold her," Biden said at the end of his remarks of Avigail, who is being referred to by U.S. officials as "Abigail."

A woman holds a portrait of Avigail Idan, 3, as protesters lift placards during a rally outside the Unicef offices in Tel Aviv on November 20, 2023 to demand the release of Israelis held hostage in Gaza since the October 7 attack by Hamas militants, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian armed group.

A total of nine Americans, including a U.S. green card holder, are still missing. Two of them are women, who the U.S. expects to be part of the agreement, and seven are men, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Sunday morning.

Sullivan said that the U.S. does not know if any of the Americans who are unaccounted for are alive and if they are behind held hostage, whether it is by Hamas or another militant group.

Edan's parents were killed in the Oct. 7 attack Hamas launched on Israel. She was kidnapped alongside another family that found her wandering near their home. According to the Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum, she spent 51 days in Hamas captivity.

