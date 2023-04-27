Wisner Desmaret's attorney files motion seeking new trial, judgment of acquittal

A man facing life in prison after a Lee County jury convicted him April 12 of fatally shooting a Fort Myers Police officer seeks a new trial.

Lee Hollander, who remained standby counsel for Wisner Desmaret, 34, during his capital murder trial, filed the motion. He's now Desmaret's attorney for appellate purposes, Hollander confirmed during a phone interview Thursday afternoon.

Desmaret was convicted April 12 of fatally shooting officer Adam Jobbers-Miller, 29, on July 21, 2018. Jobbers-Miller had responded to a report of a stolen cellphone. Desmaret ran as Jobbers-Miller pursued him. After a scuffle, Desmaret him twice in the head with Jobbers-Miller's gun. He faces sentencing on June 5.

The motion, filed Wednesday, claims the court made a mistake by finding Desmaret competent to stand trial on two occasions — Jan. 22, 2020, and Feb. 16, 2021; allowing Desmaret to represent himself despite admitting on record during trial he was hearing and listening to 'voices;' and denying Desmaret's pretrial motion for change of venue filed Aug. 16, 2022.

Desmaret had sought to move his trial out of Southwest Florida, citing media coverage in the case.

Hollander now requests either a new trial or a judgment of acquittal on the charges.

Desmaret said he was only searching for a firearm he feared three men had in their car.

Desmaret said his mind told him to stop the gun. He claimed the men from the car told Jobbers-Miller to kill him and claimed he was the target.

"I never planned to kill nobody that day," Desmaret has said.

