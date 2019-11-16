Some Wison Engineering Services (HKG:2236) Shareholders Are Down 25%

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. For example, the Wison Engineering Services Co. Ltd. (HKG:2236) share price is down 25% in the last year. That contrasts poorly with the market return of 1.3%. At least the damage isn't so bad if you look at the last three years, since the stock is down 19% in that time. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 21% in the last 90 days.

View our latest analysis for Wison Engineering Services

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Unhappily, Wison Engineering Services had to report a 44% decline in EPS over the last year. This fall in the EPS is significantly worse than the 25% the share price fall. It may have been that the weak EPS was not as bad as some had feared. Indeed, with a P/E ratio of 48.45 there is obviously some real optimism that earnings will bounce back.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

SEHK:2236 Past and Future Earnings, November 16th 2019 More

Dive deeper into Wison Engineering Services's key metrics by checking this interactive graph of Wison Engineering Services's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Wison Engineering Services's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Wison Engineering Services's TSR of was a loss of 25% for the year. That wasn't as bad as its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Wison Engineering Services had a tough year, with a total loss of 25%, against a market gain of about 1.3%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 0.3% per year over five years. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality businesses. Is Wison Engineering Services cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

But note: Wison Engineering Services may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.