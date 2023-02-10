“Witch doctor” arrested for sexually assaulting woman in his Gwinnett County apartment, police say

Police have arrested a man who claims to be a “witch doctor” for sexually assaulting a woman in his Gwinnett County apartment.

On Sunday, the Duluth Police Department responded to the Berkeley Landing Apartments at 3700 Peachtree Industrial Blvd regarding a sexual assault call.

Detectives got to the scene and learned that the suspect, Hassan Shalgheen, 44, and the victim met on social media.

The victim described Shalgheen as a “witch doctor” and initially went to his apartment to be “cleansed” during a “ritual.”

She stated that while she was at his apartment, he removed her clothes, forced himself onto her, and then raped her.

On Monday, Duluth police arrested Shalgheen and he was taken to the Gwinnett County Jail.

Police said he was charged with rape, sexual battery, false imprisonment, and theft by deception.

