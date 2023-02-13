‘Witch doctor’ arrested after sexually assaulting woman, police say

A man described as a witch doctor is now behind bars for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman.

Duluth police were called to the 3700 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in regard to a sexual assault call on Feb. 5.

During the investigation, detectives learned the suspect, Hassan Shalgheen, 44, and the victim reportedly communicated and met through social media.

Authorities say the victim went to Shalgheen’s apartment to be ‘cleansed’ during a ‘ritual.’

An arrest warrant reveals that she sent him two electronic payments totaling $500 to pay for his services.

Victims described Shalgheen as a witch doctor or shaman.

One neighbor who lives near Shalgheen told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson that they saw multiple women go in and out of his apartment.

The victim told authorities that when she was at his apartment, Shalgheen removed her clothes, forced himself on her, and then reportedly assaulted her.

She called 911 from his apartment on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and Summerchase Drive at around 11 p.m.

A neighbor told Johnson that a team of officers raided his apartment by breaking down the door and arresting him.

“We’re here to execute a search warrant. I’m going to have my copies here with me, and also, we got a search warrant for mucus swabs, DNA,” one of the officers on the video is heard telling Shalgheen.

Body camera video show officers raiding the suspect’s apartment before taking him into custody.

On Feb. 6, Shalgheen was arrested and taken to the Gwinnett County Jail.

He’s charged with rape, sexual battery, false imprisonment, and theft by deception.

