‘Witches and wizards’ paedophile gang found guilty of running child sex abuse ring

A paedophile gang whose drug-addicted members posed as “witches and wizards” have been found guilty of running a child sex abuse ring.

Children’s charity NSPCC said the case was one of the worst in recent decades after seven men and women were found guilty of sexual assault and rape by a jury at Glasgow High Court.

In a trial that spanned more than two months, evidence emerged that primary school-aged children were plied with alcohol and cocaine and subjected to a campaign of sexual depravity, including group rapes, at various properties between 2012 and 2019.

During pre-recorded testimony and police interviews with several of the young victims, the jury was told that one child was put inside a microwave, an oven, a fridge and a freezer in an attempt to murder them.

Iain Owens, 45, Elaine Lannery, 39, Lesley Williams, 41, Paul Brannan, 41, Scott Forbes, 50, Barry Watson, 47, and John Clark, 46, were all found guilty of rape and sexual assault.

Lannery was found guilty of attempted murder along with Owens, Williams and Brannan who were also found guilty of drug offences.

Marianne Gallagher was convicted of assault but cleared of other charges. Three others were acquitted of all charges.

Elaine Lannery was found guilty of rape and attempted murder - Spindrift Photo Agency

Judge Lord Beckett will deliver sentencing at the High Court in Glasgow in January.

Matt Forde, the NSPCC’s development director, told Sky News: “There have been some horrendous cases over the decades. But this one is truly shocking and the public will find it difficult to think that children can have experiences like this, that they can be exposed to such willful and awful treatment, such horrendous abuse.”

Defence lawyers had argued the children may not have been telling the truth, but prosecutors said it would be “off the scale devious” to make up crimes of the “most monstrous kind”.

Older children claimed that they were forced to abuse a younger child during prolonged attacks, referred to in court as “child rape nights”.

The children believed their attackers were witches and wizards who had the ability to turn them into dogs and cats with their “magic wands”.

The jury was told one of the child victims said: “Two witches holded [sic] my legs down, it felt uncomfortable, all the witches and wizards were watching.”

Iain Owens was found guilty of rape and sexual assault - Spindrift Photo Agency

It was also alleged that a Ouija board was used to “call on spirits and demons” causing the children to “believe that they could see, hear and communicate with spirits and demons”.

The court was told one boy was said to have become “desensitised” to what was inflicted on him, while other children described being subjected to a “scary and confusing world”.

A woman who used to be in a relationship with one of those convicted said: “I hope they get the book thrown at them. I do not condone violence, but I really hope, when they get sentenced, they will get what is coming to them. Karma gets you.”

Det Superintendent Nicola Kilbane said: “This has been a horrific ordeal for the young victims who were subjected to years of unimaginable abuse. Our thoughts are with them today and I hope this outcome can help them in moving forward.

“The levels of depravity shown in this case are extremely rare in Scotland and the courage of the victims was essential in securing this conviction.

“This was a long, complex and challenging investigation for a team of officers and staff who had to work through the most harrowing evidence to bring those responsible for these despicable crimes to justice.”

