'We always look at demand relative to our manufacturing capacity': J&J exec on COVID vaccine

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) will stop providing breakout guidance for its COVID-19 vaccine sales, as the company hopes to shift focus to its broader portfolio of products.

For the first quarter of this year, the vaccine, sold at a not-for-profit price, brought in $457 million. In 2021, the total was $2.39 billion.

By comparison, mRNA competitor Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech (BNTX) sold $36 billion of its vaccine in 2021, and expects to hit $29 billion for 2022.

The company announcement Tuesday spurred questions about the future of the product itself, as it has faced stiff competition from mRNA vaccines in the past year.

Chief Financial Officer Joe Wolk told Yahoo Finance that the company will watch the product the way it does any other.

"With any product we always look at demand relative to our manufacturing capacity," Wolk said.

He added that other vaccine companies are likely to say the same. But as far as a timeline to cease or significantly reduce production of the vaccine both here and abroad, Wolk reiterated a wait-and-see approach.

"We’re going to continue to evaluate it like we would an oncology or immunology drug. I do think there's a place for our vaccine," Wolk said.

While the J&J vaccine has been cited for longer-lasting protection in comparison to the mRNA vaccines, it has a lower efficacy level. And, the CDC recently recommended that J&J recipients use mRNA vaccines as a booster.

Wolk cited vaccine oversupply in the U.S. and abroad — including in developing countries which have struggled to absorb supply — as a reason for the slowdown. Compared to the mRNA vaccines, J&J is easier to store and transport, which has been particularly useful for developing countries. In addition, in South Africa, the company faced pressure to distribute doses from its plant domestically rather than export to Europe and other countries.

What will happen to its doses and how it manages the global supply and production, all depends on how the virus acts moving forward, Wolk said.

"We'll have to see how the virus itself plays out too. As we see newer strains, they seem to be less severe, which is obviously very good news, but that is also a factor that has to be taken into consideration," he said.

