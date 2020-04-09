With thousands of Americans stranded abroad, private companies often pick up where State Department leaves off

Carlos J. Vélez-Blasini, the dean of international programs at Middlebury College in Vermont, first learned about the coronavirus when students arrived in China for the beginning of their semesters abroad in late January. Expecting to settle into their new cities before classes started in February, students were instead confined to their dormitories.

As things continued to get more serious, Vélez-Blasini began working the phones and sending emails — corresponding with local officials in China, the State Department and experts at Global Rescue, a private evacuation company that many universities pay for their emergency services abroad. Middlebury’s study abroad program sends students to 16 different countries, and Vélez-Blasini would ultimately need to get them all home.

The Middlebury students weren’t alone. In the last several months, thousands of Americans traveling abroad were caught by surprise when borders began closing as the coronavirus spread to an increasing number of countries. For many, it became near impossible in some places to buy tickets for flights home.

Looking for help to navigate an increasingly complex web of government regulations and travel restrictions, many travelers have turned to the State Department, which has been arranging repatriation flights. Yet for many, the wait for government-arranged flights can be frustrating, and sometimes even getting to the city where such flights are available can be a challenge.

So a number of Americans have also sought assistance from private evacuation and rescue companies, such as Global Rescue, International SOS and Medjet, which provide a range of different services to personal travelers as well as members of Fortune 500 companies and schools and universities.

Private companies have long been involved in helping repatriate Americans, but the spread of the coronavirus has taxed the abilities of those companies to provide the services many of their customers expect.

Matthew Bradley, a regional security director at International SOS and a former CIA officer in Latin America, said customers have been calling nonstop requesting faster service to get them home, demands the company is trying to meet. “There were some high expectations ... for a pandemic that is unprecedented in our lifetimes,” he said. “Clients wanted us to move heaven and earth, open up airspace that had been closed, and all of that we did ... but is it possible in 200 countries? No, not always.”

Whether Bradley or his colleagues and competitors were able to get people out of worldwide destinations as quickly as they had hoped, the industry has essentially turned into its own intelligence and logistics apparatus, publishing notices and advising clients as well as coordinating with counterparts on the ground, in many cases earlier than the U.S. government, which has been criticized for its reticence to respond to the pandemic with severe restrictions and universal guidance.

Bill McIntyre, a spokesman for Global Rescue, a company that provides travelers, companies and universities with intelligence and crisis response services, said the company has had to navigate a number of tricky situations amid the “rather unprecedented” pandemic.

Global Rescue put out its first report on the coronavirus on Jan. 22, when there was just one recorded case in the United States. The bulletin, provided to Yahoo News, described the virus as a “pneumonia-like coronavirus, which manifests in fever, coughing, and breathing difficulties” and “was first traced to a seafood market in Wuhan, Hubei Province, in late December 2019.”

It advised travelers to avoid contact with the sick and to wash hands frequently.

International SOS has its own medical and security team in China that was quick to communicate about what was going on — though there was still little understanding of how fast and far the virus would spread.