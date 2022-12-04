Should I Withdraw From My 401(k) to Buy a Home?

Andrew J. Dehan
·6 min read
SmartAsset: Making a 401(k) Withdrawal for a Home Purchase
SmartAsset: Making a 401(k) Withdrawal for a Home Purchase

Buying a home is an important financial milestone. In fact, it’s most likely one of the largest purchases you’ll make in your lifetime. You may be tempted to make a 401(k) withdrawal for a home purchase, especially if you need to make the down payment. Let’s break down whether you should make a 401(k) withdrawal to buy a home and other alternatives. A financial advisor can help you create a financial plan for your home buying needs and goals.

Can You Make a 401(k) Withdrawal to Buy a Home?

Whether you can make a 401(k) withdrawal for a home purchase depends on your age and plan. If you’re less than age 59.5, this withdrawal is an early withdrawal. The rules around early withdrawals will be outlined in your 401(k) plan. For instance, your employer may require extra documentation for you to make a case for the withdrawal.

You may have also heard that you can make a 401(k) hardship withdrawal to buy a house. This isn’t true. The benefit of a hardship withdrawal is that it waives the early withdrawal fee. While this is an option if you become disabled or have medical expenses, the IRS explicitly says it’s not an option for home buying.

What to Consider Before Making a 401(k) Withdrawal

In most circumstances, with an early withdrawal, you’ll face a 10% fee on any amount you withdraw. For example, if you withdraw $10,000, you’ll pay a $1,000 fee. Along with the fee, you’ll need to pay income tax on whatever you withdraw from your 401(k). So, if you face a 20% income tax on top of the early withdrawal fee, your $10,000 withdrawal just becomes $7,000.

The other thing to consider is the opportunity cost of withdrawing from your 401(k). In other words, what will that cost you in retirement if you pull out money now to make a down payment? Let’s work out an example with our 401(k) calculator.

Say you pull out $10,000 from your 401(k) at age 35. Assuming a conservative annual return rate of 4%, that $10,000 will be $33,731 by the time you turn 66. In 31 years, that money more than tripled, earning you $23,731 just by sitting in your 401(k).

Should You Use Your 401(k) to Buy a House?

SmartAsset: Making a 401(k) Withdrawal for a Home Purchase
SmartAsset: Making a 401(k) Withdrawal for a Home Purchase

While every person and situation is different, making an early withdrawal from your 401(k) is generally regarded as a bad idea. Other savings or assets should be tapped first before turning to your 401(k). There’s a reason the IRS puts a hefty 10% early withdrawal fee on 401(k)s: It wants to actively discourage people from using them for anything other than retirement.

Making a 401(k) withdrawal for a home purchase should be a last resort. If you have other options, you should exhaust them first.

Alternative Options to a 401(k) Withdrawal

It’s essential to know your options before making big financial decisions. Whether it’s your retirement savings or funding a home purchase, knowing how money works is key to making it work for you. Here are five things to consider before withdrawing from your 401(k):

Put off home buying. If you don’t have enough for a down payment and closing costs, your best option may be to wait. You can continue saving and looking for other opportunities to grow your income. Consider picking up a side hustle or turning a hobby into a business. Focus on building your credit so you can qualify for a mortgage and get more favorable terms.

If you have any assets, consider selling them to turn them into savings for your new home. These could include things like a spare car, jewelry or other valuables.

Research different mortgage options. Different mortgages have different down payment and credit requirements. For instance, you can qualify for an FHA mortgage with a credit score of 580 and a down payment of 3.5%. With conventional mortgages, you can get one with as little as 3% down and a credit score of 620. Though, keep in mind that, with a lower down payment, you’ll have a higher interest rate and will need to pay mortgage insurance.

If you’re eligible, VA and USDA loans don’t require down payments, but they do have requirements for getting them. With VA loans, you’ll need to meet the military service requirements. On the other hand, USDA loans have income limits and rules on where you can live.

Research down payment assistance. Many states and local governments offer down payment assistance programs. These programs often come in the form of down payment grants or loans. They are specific to your location, so you must research their requirements. In general, you will need to make below a specific income limit. They may also require that you’re a first-time homebuyer.

Use your IRA. You may be able to take advantage of the IRS’s exception on the 10% early withdrawal fee if you withdraw from an IRA. Here are three general rules:

  • You’re a first-time homebuyer or haven’t owned a principal residence in the past two years.

  • Only used for qualified acquisition costs, such as closing costs.

  • There’s a lifetime withdrawal limit of $10,000.

Take out a 401(k) loan. 401(k) loan is often a much better option than an early withdrawal. Still, it should be considered after your other options have failed. A 401(k) loan is you borrowing from yourself and can often be easier to get than other types of loans. It’s not free, however, you’ll need to pay interest on the loan.

Your first step toward taking out a 401(k) loan is contacting your HR department. They’ll be able to walk you through whether a loan is possible, and if so, what requirements must be met for you to take one out.

Bottom Line

SmartAsset: Making a 401(k) Withdrawal for a Home Purchase
SmartAsset: Making a 401(k) Withdrawal for a Home Purchase

Making a 401(k) withdrawal for a home purchase isn’t the best option. If you can do it, it can cost you a lot in fees and taxes. It’s best to explore other avenues before making an early withdrawal from your 401(k). Research what mortgages you may qualify for with lower down payments and whether you’ll qualify for home buying assistance.

Tips on Home Buying

  • A financial advisor can help you get your money and credit ready to buy a home. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

  • When shopping for a mortgage, you want the best interest rate while avoiding hefty fees. Use SmartAsset’s mortgage comparison tool to compare mortgage rates from top lenders and find the one that best suits your needs.

Photo credit:©iStock.com/fizkes, ©iStock.com/Dean Mitchell, ©iStock.com/Pekic

The post Making a 401(k) Withdrawal for a Home Purchase appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

Recommended Stories

  • Do I Owe Taxes on My Canceled Debt?

    Usually, if you have a debt canceled, you will owe taxes on the amount of the canceled debt. The Internal Revenue Service does not consider debt as income unless the debt is canceled. Then the canceled debt is regarded as … Continue reading → The post When Is Debt Cancellation Tax-Free? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Twitter, Tesla, Neuralink, SpaceX: The Week That Ran on Elon Musk Time

    The busy entrepreneur’s propensity for ambitious, fuzzy deadlines—familiar to followers of his companies—is now on display at the social-media platform.

  • Are My Dependents Eligible for Social Security Disability Benefits?

    Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) can pay benefits to the family members of someone who is disabled and unable to work. Spouses, children and even ex-spouses of someone receiving SSDI benefits may qualify for their own monthly payments. Each qualifying … Continue reading → The post Social Security Disability Benefits for Dependents appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 'We will see more Blackstone-type events' as Fed hikes rates -portfolio manager

    SHOWS: STORY: While there has been little wider fallout from this week's surge in redemption requests at an unlisted Blackstone real estate income trust (REIT), it is being read by some as a warning sign. Blackstone limited withdrawals from its $69 billion unlisted REIT on Thursday after redemption requests hit pre-set limits amid investor concerns it was slow to adjust valuations as interest rates surged, a source close to the fund said. The development is yet another reminder of the risks facing not just sectors that are sensitive to higher interest rates but also broader financial markets, which have rallied sharply on hopes that interest rate hikes will slow.

  • The Surprising Asset You Can Use for Tax-Loss Harvesting

    Bonds have taken a beating in 2022, but the damage to your portfolio may be less than meets that eye, provided you handle those losses in a tax-smart way. That's because a technique more commonly associated with equities can ease … Continue reading → The post You'd Never Guess You Can Use Tax-Loss Harvesting On This Asset appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is Life Insurance Part of My Estate?

    Estate planning is one of the most difficult and important financial planning processes you'll ever go through. It's complex, and the bigger your estate, the tougher it gets. While creating your estate plan, you may find yourself wondering whether your life insurance … Continue reading → The post Is Life Insurance Part of an Estate? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • MLB rumors: Red Sox, reliever Chris Martin agree to two-year contract

    The Red Sox needed to bolster their bullpen during MLB free agency, and they've taken a major step toward upgrading that area by agreeing to sign Chris Martin.

  • Archegos' Bill Hwang says prosecutor misconduct justifies indictment's dismissal

    Bill Hwang is seeking the dismissal of his U.S. fraud indictment over the collapse of his once-$36 billion Archegos Capital Management LP, saying prosecutors committed misconduct by sandbagging him when building their case. Hwang made the request in a Friday night filing in Manhattan federal court, where he has pleaded not guilty to fraud and racketeering conspiracy charges over Archegos' March 2021 demise. Hwang's lawyers said Department of Justice prosecutors concealed prior to his arrest how Hwang had been their prime target, the supposed "mastermind" of a vast market manipulation scheme, and induced him to divulge his defense strategy.

  • Do Correspondent Banks Charge Fees?

    Chances are that you don't think about the banks involved when you're giving money to a friend. That can be especially true if you're using a service like Venmo or PayPal to transfer money. Just like you may use a … Continue reading → The post What Is a Correspondent Bank? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I Want to Start a Retirement Account. What Are My Options?

    Saving for retirement is an important part of financial planning for nearly all Americans. There is currently a gap of $28 trillion between what Americans have saved for retirement and what they actually need, and that's expected to grow to … Continue reading → The post How to Start a Retirement Fund appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • AT&T to pay $6 million to SEC to settle lawsuit over leaks to analysts

    Three executives of the company: Christopher Womack, Kent Evans and Michael Black, who the SEC alleged were involved in violating Regulation FD, or fair disclosure, also agreed to each pay a $25,000 penalty without admitting or denying the regulator's allegations, the filing said. In a March 2021 lawsuit, the SEC accused Dallas-based AT&T and three investor relations executives of leaking details about its smartphone business to 20 firms.

  • What Types of Bonds Deliver the Best Returns?

    We looked at the performance of all sorts of fixed-income securities over the past 50 years. Here’s what we found.

  • Analysis-Blackstone REIT restriction a possible warning sign for markets

    LONDON (Reuters) -While there has been little wider fallout from this week's surge in redemption requests at an unlisted Blackstone real estate income trust (REIT), it is being read by some as a warning sign. Blackstone limited withdrawals from its $69 billion unlisted REIT on Thursday after redemption requests hit pre-set limits amid investor concerns it was slow to adjust valuations as interest rates surged, a source close to the fund said. The development is yet another reminder of the risks facing not just sectors that are sensitive to higher interest rates but also broader financial markets, which have rallied sharply on hopes that interest rate hikes will slow.

  • Employers Try to Hold Line on Wages, With Mixed Success

    Vacancies and job-hopping are down, and some pay indicators have cooled, but a pickup in hourly earnings in November shows workers still have leverage.

  • The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in December 2022

    The most stacked month of the year for Netflix original movies has finally arrived.

  • How to Keep Your Will From Being Contested

    Estate planning can be complicated. You often need the services of a professional. Preparing a will is only one part of the estate planning process. When you are preparing your will, you need to decide whether or not a no-contest … Continue reading → The post What Is a No-Contest Clause in a Will? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bill Ackman says he sees why FTX victims want Sam Bankman-Fried to ‘suffer’ severe consequences ‘including jail time’

    Bill Ackman appears to be walking back comments he made via Twitter last week about Sam Bankman-Fried that some interpreted as supportive.

  • TV shopping: Everything you should know before you buy this holiday season

    Looking to buy a new TV this holiday season? Here's everything you need to know before putting that big screen in your cart.

  • Caterpillar, Deere, and More Industrial Stocks Ready to Break Out

    When stocks reach new highs, it often indicates the start of a new uptrend, even if gains must moderate before reaccelerating.

  • Don't even think about retiring until you have these 3 things fully paid off — and your mortgage isn't one of them

    Leaving these accounts open could tarnish your golden years.