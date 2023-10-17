Withdrawal pains from two decades of easy money are just beginning

Bond investors may come to question Jeremy Hunt's, and his successors’, ability of to address an addiction to cheap money - Aaron Chown

Legendary investor Howard Marks has a new conversation starter: “What do you consider to have been the most important event in the financial world in recent decades?”

Most people, he writes in his latest investor letter, tend to pick the global financial crisis when Lehman Brothers went bust and brought the capitalist system to the brink of collapse. Others opt for the bursting of the dotcom bubble or the collective response by global governments to the Covid pandemic.

But it’s still very rare for anyone to name Marks’s own candidate: “the 2,000-basis-point decline in interest rates between 1980 and 2020.”

There are three things that are interesting about this. The first is that it’s not that left field. Everyone knows that we are emerging from an unprecedented era of low interest rates. So, why do so few people mention it?

Perhaps because of the other two interesting points: the sheer size of the fall in interest rates (a full 20 percentage points) and the date range. Many central banks cut interest rates to roughly zero in response to the financial crisis in 2008. But they had already been in decline for more than two decades even before that point.

This means the vast majority of people working in finance (and, one might add, in politics) have never operated in a “normal” interest rate environment. Indeed, you have to be, like Marks, over 65 (and still working) to know what normality even feels like. The rest of us are boiled frogs.

As the world emerges from its zero interest-rate-induced coma, few people have yet processed quite how weird monetary policy became, how long it lasted and how distorting its effects were. Fewer still have grasped the full implications of the coming shakeout.

Ultra low borrowing costs caused “things to be built that otherwise wouldn’t have been built, investments to be made that otherwise wouldn’t have been made, and risks to be borne that otherwise wouldn’t have been accepted”, writes Marks.

It also clouded our mental faculties. Remember Modern Monetary Theory? Apparently intelligent people were genuinely arguing that countries with control of their currencies could disregard their deficits and national debt. We don’t hear so much from those guys these days.

But really, their ideas were just an extreme manifestation of the prevailing attitudes. Various UK chancellors have created 26 different fiscal rules since Gordon Brown first introduced such constraints on tax and spending decisions in 1997. And, by the Institute of Government’s count, 15 of them were broken.

Chancellors of all stripes could get away with this because, in essence, investors didn’t care. Slavering bond vigilantes were brought to heel by a global yield famine; just six years ago they were queuing up to buy a century-bond issued by serial defaulter Argentina.

The easy money years were characterised by rapid growth, lax financial management, low levels of risk aversion and a “dearth of prudence”. The global bond market rout of recent weeks suggests this is all in the process of being flipped on its head.

Interest rates aren’t likely to bounce all the way back up to where they were in the 1980s. But, having finally tightened monetary policy, central banks will be extremely reluctant to loosen it again anytime soon. And the price of credit doesn’t have to rise an enormous amount to create massive problems.

Marks gives the example of a notional investor who five years ago could have gone to the bank and got a $800m loan at 5pc. Now, it needs to be refinanced but they can only get $500m at 8pc. “That means the investor’s cost of capital is up, his net return on the investment is down (or negative), and he has a $300m hole to fill.”

For “investor”, read also “government”. Ahead of the autumn statement next month, the Institute for Fiscal Studies says it expects the OBR to forecast higher deficits than it did back in March and reduce its expectations for growth. It will almost certainly assume much higher interest payments on government debt too.

This last element is, according to the IFS, expected to settle at its highest sustained level since the mid-1980s” (not a coincidence), at “around £30bn above levels to which we have become accustomed”. “We are in a horrible fiscal bind,” says Paul Johnson, the director of IFS. Welcome to the new normal.

And this is all based on the assumption that the government can maintain its freeze on personal tax allowances and threshold for the promised six years (which amounts to a colossal £52bn a year increase in stealth taxes) and cap public spending growth at just 1pc a year for the foreseeable future (ha!).

The aftermath of last year’s mini-budget was a stark illustration that investors are now paying much closer attention to this stuff. Italian yields rose sharply earlier this month when the government said it would delay reducing its deficit to below European Union guidelines.

The markets are even starting to ask probing questions about Uncle Sam’s finances.

Western economies have not only borrowed huge amounts in recent years, they have used this money to finance everyday spending rather than to make long-term investments on building infrastructure and the like. Investors have started to question how sustainable it is to max out your credit card to make mortgage payments.

Neither the US nor the UK is about to default. Nor will they struggle to issue more debt. But they may well have to offer higher interest rates to entice investors. And they will also have to work a lot harder to convince the world their deficits can be brought back under control.

The UK will have to produce credible answers armed with a fiscal rule so relaxed that it is hardly worthy of the name. Jeremy Hunt’s specific target is for debt to be falling as a fraction of national income between the fourth and fifth years of the forecast period.

That isn’t a set date, as it was under George Osborne, rather it rolls forward each year so the target is always retreating backwards over the horizon.

Bond investors may very well start asking themselves whether any “headroom” achieved from meeting this so-called “target” could prove to be a mirage, paid for by tax rises or spending cuts that will never materialise.

Hunt has fought hard to persuade the markets that the UK can be trusted to manage its finances. But he and his likely successor might soon find the battle has only just begun.

