Witherbee fire displaces several families

Jan. 3—WITHERBEE — A New Year's Day fire left families homeless in Moriah's Witherbee hamlet Monday night.

The fire started just after 6 p.m. in an 11 Wasson St. apartment building.

The building contained four apartments. Among those forced from their homes were Devin McCoy and Alexis McCoy in Apartment #1. Names of other residents were not available.

Mineville-Witherbee Fire Chief Charles Farnsworth Jr. said almost all damage was confined to the interior of the building.

"It was mostly an internal burn," he said Tuesday. "The building was destroyed. What didn't burn has water damage."

He said firefighters were on scene until about midnight, then had to return at 5 a.m. to extinguish a rekindle.

The Essex County Fire Investigation Unit is probing the cause of the fire, which is not considered suspicious, fire officials said.

The Port Henry Fire Auxiliary assisted Mineville-Witherbee Board of Fire Commissioners in making sandwiches and coffee for firefighters. Art Morgan of Grover Hills Deli was fighting the fire, but opened his store at 11 p.m. for supplies.

Mineville-Witherbee Fire Department got mutual aid from Crown Point, Moriah, Port Henry, North Hudson, Ticonderoga, and Westport fire companies. Putnam was on standby in Ticonderoga's fire station.

The Essex County property tax lookup site shows the building owned by Leslie DeZalia.

The American Red Cross of Northeastern New York is assisting residents of the apartment building with housing, food and clothing.