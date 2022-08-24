Withering cross-examination begins for alleged R. Kelly fixer paid to recover sex tapes

Antonio Perez / Chicago Tribune/Chicago Tribune/TNS
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jason Meisner and Megan Crepeau, Chicago Tribune
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • R. Kelly
    R. Kelly
    American singer, songwriter, record producer, and sex offender

CHICAGO — On Tuesday, Charles Freeman told a wild tale to jurors about how R. Kelly and his associates allegedly agreed to pay him up to a million dollars in the early 2000s to hunt down videotapes of the R&B singer sexually assaulting a young teen girl.

But that account came under withering scrutiny within minutes of cross-examination beginning Wednesday, with an attorney for Kelly’s co-defendant Derrel McDavid painting Freeman as a liar and opportunist who has given varying contradicting accounts about the conspiracy over the years.

“People who lie, people who cheat, people who take advantage of others for money, those are people whose word is hard to trust, agreed?” Brindley asked pointedly at the outset of his questioning, his hands folded somberly in front of him.

Freeman said, “Agreed.”

Brindley spent nearly three hours questioning Freeman about the motivations behind his purported search for R. Kelly tapes, suggesting at one point that it was Freeman himself who had “tried to shake down or extort Mr. Kelly for money.”

“What happened between you and Derrel McDavid was, after you tried to get this money from Mr. Kelly, McDavid told you very explicitly that if it was up to him, you wouldn’t get a dime?” Brindley asked. Freeman said that was false.

The jurors appear to be paying close attention. Often, when asking his most pointed questions, Brindley has looked out at jurors seated in the courtroom gallery — not at Freeman.

Freeman has recounted his version of the two-decades-old events several times in recent years, including at least three under oath: Before a Cook County grand jury, in an affidavit for a federal grand jury, and now at Kelly’s trial.

All those accounts differ from each other, some in significant ways, and Brindley pressed him on the discrepancies with increasing agitation. The wide-ranging inconsistencies included where Freeman first learned the whereabouts of the tape, how many tapes he took, when he learned what was on the tape, and who was involved in the initial conversations about retrieving it.

Brindley grew louder and more animated as the questioning continued — pointing his finger in the air, placing his hands on his hips. But across the room on the witness stand, Freeman kept a smile on his face. Occasionally he would chuckle, lean back, and take a sip of iced tea.

In another pointed round of questions, Brindley asked Freeman whether it was true that McDavid called Freeman “a thief and a liar and said and if it was up to him you could go (expletive) yourself.”

“No, he has never said that to me,” Freeman replied.

Brindley also asked whether Freeman feels “bad at all for the things that you have done,” including copying and possessing alleged child pornography for years without telling police.

“I never tried to get money for doing something bad,” Freeman replied. “I was helping a friend.”

As cross-examination wore on, many of the previously alert jurors seemed to lose attention, some of them staring off into space.

Toward the end of his questioning, Brindley asked if Freeman noticed a “pattern” — his prior statements don’t mention McDavid’s presence in certain meetings, but his trial testimony did, Brindley pointed out: “Now, Derrel McDavid pops up!”

And Brindley wrapped his questioning by mentioning Freeman’s immunity agreement, which protects him from everything but perjury.

“After what we have just gone through together, Mr. Freeman, I take it that you must be very nervous about your future prosecution, right?” he asked.

“No,” Freeman responded.

After about four hours of questioning from Brindley, Kelly’s attorney Jennifer Bonjean began cross-examining Freeman, attempting to paint him as a con artist, liar and schemer. It is implausible that Kelly would reach out to someone like Freeman to make such a huge request, she suggested.

“At this time Mr. Kelly was fairly successful, rich, had a lot of success in his career,” Bonjean noted. “(Out of) all the people in the world he could find to help him get these tapes is a thief who did merchandising for him? ... You were part of a shakedown scheme, right?” she asked.

Under questioning from Bonjean about significant differences between Freeman’s version of events at the Cook County grand jury and during this trial, Freeman again denied that he was inconsistent. These events were 20 years ago, so he’s been doing his best to piece it together, he said, and besides, the people who put together his signed statement to Cook County grand jurors “jumbled stuff up together.”

Freeman, who was colorful and loose on direct examination on Tuesday, is a key witness to the heart of the indictment alleging there was a conspiracy to cover up sexual misconduct by Kelly. Defense attorneys have described him in opening statements last week as a con man, extortionist and criminal.

Brindley also spent much of his time questioning Freeman about his February 2019 sworn statement to a Cook County grand jury, which said he’d “figured out who had taken the tape by calling some of Rob’s employees who heard that a man had a videotape and was showing it to people in Atlanta.”

Freeman told the jury in Kelly’s trial on Tuesday, however, that it was McDavid who’d given him the name of the person with the tape.

Brindley has been animated in his questioning, often interrupting Freeman as he tries to explain the discrepancies. At one point, Brindley stopped him and said, “You understand that what you’re saying doesn’t make any sense, sir?”

“Yes, it does,” Freeman said.

“It does to you,” Brindley shot back.

Brindley has also tried to pin Freeman down on when he realized there was pornography on the tapes — and who told him. Freeman testified Tuesday that he first knew of the contents when he popped the tape in a VCR shortly after recovering it in Atlanta and saw Kelly having sex with a young girl.

But in varying accounts he gave previously under oath, Freeman said that he’d been told before he even went to Atlanta that Kelly’s camp was trying to recover sex tapes.

That timeline could prove important. McDavid’s attorneys have argued that at the time, McDavid was under the impression that the allegations of sexual misconduct by Kelly with minors were untrue, and that the tapes circulating on the street had been doctored.

Earlier on, Brindley apparently caught Freeman smiling. “Is this funny?” he asked the witness. “Are you having a good time?”

Brindley then asked Freeman if he was bothered that he’s held onto alleged child pornography for 20 years. Freeman said he wasn’t.

“You’re not upset for what you’ve done?” Brindley shouted, which was followed by objections by prosecutors.

Even U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber, 85, who has been on the federal bench for nearly 40 years, quipped on Tuesday he was “looking forward” to the defense questioning.

Kelly, 55, is charged with 13 counts of production of child pornography, conspiracy to produce child pornography and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Also on trial are McDavid and another associate, Milton “June” Brown, who, according to the indictment, schemed to buy back incriminating sex tapes that had been taken from Kelly’s collection and hide years of alleged sexual abuse of underage girls.

Freeman testified Tuesday that he was paid hundreds of thousands of dollars over the years in exchange for getting at least one of those incriminating tapes back.

The plot as described by Freeman spanned almost a decade, and unfolded in cities from Chicago to Kansas City and Atlanta, at Kelly’s music studio, concert venues and even the singer’s sprawling Olympia Fields mansion, where Freeman said he was told to strip naked and get in a pool to prove he wasn’t wearing a wire.

Freeman is testifying under an immunity agreement from prosecutors. In one of his more memorable statements on the witness stand Tuesday, Freeman said he did not tell the police about the child pornography he’d recovered “because the police wasn’t going to pay me a million dollars.”

____

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Are you having a good time?’ Withering cross-examination begins for alleged R. Kelly fixer paid to recover sex tapes

    On Tuesday, Charles Freeman told a wild tale to jurors about how R. Kelly and his associates allegedly agreed to pay him up to a million dollars in the early 2000s to hunt down videotapes of the R&B singer sexually assaulting a young teen girl. But that account came under withering scrutiny within minutes of cross-examination beginning Wednesday, with an attorney for Kelly’s co-defendant, ...

  • Mom of alleged child porn victim testifies at Chicago R. Kelly trial

    R. Kelly is accused of creating child pornography and trying to escape prosecution by paying off the victim and her family.

  • Star witness' mother takes stand at R. Kelly trial

    The mother of the prosecution's star witness took the stand Monday in R. Kelly's federal trial in Chicago, after the witness herself testified that Kelly sexually abused her several times. CBS 2's Tara Molina reports.

  • Lightfoot touts Chicago's violence prevention programs

    Mayor Lori Lightfoot said that her administration's efforts to reduce violence in Chicago are working.

  • Ukraine leader: The world's future being decided in Ukraine

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday that “the world’s future” is being decided in its war against Russia’s “insane aggression” and that maintaining his country’s independence is “the security of the entire world.” “There are traces of Russian war criminals everywhere and we must all get united and act decisively as soon as possible so there are no more traces of Russian missiles, and no more cities burned by Russian military — so that there would be no threat of the radiation catastrophe ever, ever again,” he said. Zelenskyy addressed the U.N.’s most powerful body not only on the anniversary of the invasion but on Ukraine’s independence day, stressing the crucial link between what happens in the war to the future security and geopolitical architecture of the world.

  • Police release photos of people of interest after man dies from shooting at metro gas station

    The man was initially listed as being in critical condition before the DeKalb County Police Department confirmed his death on Tuesday afternoon.

  • UK's Johnson, in Kyiv, warns against 'flimsy' plan for talks with Russia

    KYIV (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson lauded Ukraine for its "indomitable" resistance to Russia's invasion during a surprise visit to Kyiv on Wednesday, and said now was not the time to promote a "flimsy plan for negotiation" with Moscow. Johnson, who is due to leave office next month, spoke at a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on his fourth trip to Ukraine this year as Ukraine celebrated 31 years of independence from the Soviet Union. Johnson, whom Zelenskiy described as his "dear friend Boris", said it was vital that Europe keep up its military and economic support for Ukraine even as rising energy and food prices were causing some consumers pain.

  • WeedMaps CEO sees difficult layoffs as 'a moment in time' amid rising inflation

    WeedMaps CEO Chris Beals joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the state of the cannabis industry and how his company is like the "Amazon for cannabis," along with how WeedMaps has been impacted by inflation.

  • Why Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson already feels like an old pro in training camp

    Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson has played in all of one series during the preseason -- yet coaches can't stop raving about him.

  • US says airstrikes in Syria intended to send message to Iran

    U.S. military airstrikes in eastern Syria were a message to Iran and Tehran-backed militias that targeted American troops this month and several other times over the past year, the Pentagon said Wednesday. Colin Kahl, the undersecretary of defense for policy, told reporters that the U.S. airstrikes overnight on facilities used by militias backed by Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard demonstrated that “the United States will not hesitate to defend itself against Iranian and Iran-backed aggression when it occurs.” The opposition war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and activist collective Deir Ezzor 24 said the airstrikes targeted the Ayash Camp run by the Fatimiyoun group made up of Shiite fighters from Afghanistan.

  • Palestinian Authority urges Palestinians not to use Israeli airport

    The Palestinian Authority urged Palestinians not to take advantage of concessions promised by Israel that would allow them to travel through Ramon aiport in southern Israel, saying they should have their own airport. Israel's Airports Authority this month said Palestinians from the occupied West Bank would be offered special flights from Ramon, near the Red Sea resort city of Eilat, to destinations in Turkey. The move followed pressure from the United States to ease some of the strict travel restrictions which prevent Palestinians from using Israeli airports - including Ben Gurion, Israel's main international hub - without special permission.

  • An exotic bird lures trappers to Gaza's tense frontier

    They fan out along the tense frontier with Israel in the pre-dawn darkness, setting traps and training their eyes on the other side of the separation fence — where the parakeets are. Dozens of Palestinian men and boys have taken up bird trapping in recent years. It's a rare if meager source of income in Gaza, which has been under a crippling Israeli-Egyptian blockade since the militant Hamas group seized power 15 years ago.

  • The best burger in North Carolina? The ones served at this gas station top Yelp’s list

    Here’s what to know if you’re craving a beefy bite.

  • Twitter lawyers claim Elon Musk still has yet to make case for bot account data relevancy

    Legal reporter Alexis Keenan details the latest out of Twitter's lawsuit against Tesla CEO Elon Musk and how legal representatives are framing the relevancy of the platform's bot user data.

  • Law & Order: SVU Star Kelli Giddish Exits Series After 12 Seasons

    Kelli Giddish will make season 24 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit her last, saying of her character Detective Amanda Rollins, "She’s grown and changed, and I have as well"

  • Salesforce stock slips despite topping estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down third-quarter earnings results for Salesforce.

  • Horatio Sanz Accuser Claims Jimmy Fallon, Lorne Michaels and Tracy Morgan Enabled Sex Assault

    A woman who is suing former “SNL” star Horatio Sanz for sexual assault asked the court’s permission on Tuesday to add Jimmy Fallon, Lorne Michaels, and Tracy Morgan as defendants, arguing that they enabled Sanz’ misconduct. The woman, identified only as Jane Doe, alleges that Sanz “groomed” her when she was a teen fan of […]

  • Paul Newman's daughters sue late actor's charity foundation

    A new lawsuit has exposed a deep rift between two of Paul Newman's daughters and the late actor's charitable foundation funded by profits from the Newman's Own line of food and drink products. The daughters, Susan Kendall Newman and Nell Newman, allege Newman's Own Foundation has improperly cut its mandated contributions to their own charities from $400,000 apiece per year to $200,000 each annually. The daughters say their father, who started Newman's Own Foundation three years before he died in 2008, allowed the foundation to use his name and likeness — but only on several conditions including giving each of the two daughters' foundations $400,000 a year.

  • Gary Busey Denies Sex Crime Allegations as Wild New Details Surface

    Lucas Jackson/Reuters Actor Gary Busey has come out swinging against allegations he groped a number of women at a horror movie convention, as more details surrounding the incident come to light.Police documents obtained by The Philadelphia Inquirer allege Busey groped three women at the Cherry Hill, New Jersey, convention last weekend and even allegedly attempted to unhook one woman’s bra. The 78-year-old actor, who was arrested and faces four charges, has denied any wrongdoing.The incident occu

  • Shia LaBeouf Was Fired from ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ to Keep Florence Pugh ‘Safe,’ Says Olivia Wilde

    "I knew that I was going to be asking Florence to be in very vulnerable situations, and my priority was making her feel safe and making her feel supported," Wilde said of Harry Styles replacing LaBeouf.