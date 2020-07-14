'Within 11 days, I lost my mother, my father, and my brother': How Texas' coronavirus outbreak spiraled out of control in a matter of weeks

Healthcare workers walking through the Texas Medical Center on July 8 as coronavirus cases spiked in Houston.

Callaghan O'Hare/Reuters

Texas' coronavirus outbreak has ballooned dramatically since June 1. On average, 9,100 new daily cases were reported over the past week.

Experts say Gov. Greg Abbott started reopening the state prematurely, which backfired, triggering a public-health crisis.

Face masks and social distancing have also become politicized, they said, making the response more challenging.

Families describe the pain of losing loved ones amid the coronavirus' calamitous impact.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

For 53 years, Betty and Curtis Tarpley were a team.

Their son Tim doesn't know when or how the pair was exposed to the coronavirus in Fort Worth, Texas — he just knows his mother took ill first. Within 12 days, both of them were in the hospital in critical condition.

As the elderly couple deteriorated, nurses wheeled Betty's bed into Curtis' room, lowered the guardrails, and placed the Tarpleys' arms next to each. Tim's mother was on pain medication and "out of it," he said, but Curtis knew his wife was by his side.

"He couldn't really turn his head or say anything, but he reached over, found her hand, and they held hands," Tim told Business Insider. "My parents were lucky that they had that moment."

Curtis and Betty Tarpley at a celebration for their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple died of the coronavirus on June 18. More

Handout by Tim Tarpley

Betty died of COVID-19 at 11:05 a.m. on June 18. Curtis followed at 11:52 a.m.

They're two of the more than 3,250 people who have died of the coronavirus in Texas as the state's outbreak spiraled out of control. Texas reported its most deaths in a single day — 105 — on Thursday. Its highest single-day tally of new infections came Saturday: 10,351. In total, the virus has infected more than 268,800 people in the state, based on data from Johns Hopkins University.

Related video: 6 months of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S.

Experts blame the ballooning numbers on Gov. Greg Abbott's choice to relax restrictions when he did. People eased back into normal life gradually at first and then began flocking to restaurants, bars, gyms, and beaches. They put aside face masks and forsook social distancing.

Read more: The top 19 coronavirus antibody tests ranked by accuracy, and where to find them

Since June 1, more than 8,600 people like the Tarpleys have been hospitalized in Texas, state health data shows. The following account of what that has looked like on the ground is based on interviews with health experts, mayors, patients, and surviving family members.

The 'Open Texas' plan

While the coronavirus walloped New York in March and April, Texas' numbers held steady, with 1,000 to 2,000 cases a day and sometimes far fewer.

Galvanized by the seemingly low impact of the virus on the state, Abbott kicked off his "Open Texas" plan on May 1. White House guidelines instructed states to reopen only after seeing a "downward trajectory" in cases over 14 days, which Texas had not experienced.

But Abbott relaxed rules anyway, and, initially, cases declined. On May 25, he tweeted: "Today Texas had the fewest #COVID19 fatalities since the end of March. We also had the fewest COVID hospitalizations since the middle of April. And, we have the 2nd most recoveries from COVID in America."

But then the trend reversed.

Some 2,600 new infections were reported June 16. The number crossed 3,000 on June 17, then 4,000 on June 20, 5,000 on June 23, 6,000 on June 30, and 8,000 on July 1.

From May 1 to Monday, Texas' total case count went from 29,000 to over 268,000.

Dr. Peter Hotez, the dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, attributes that surge to three factors.

"One, we opened prematurely, and before the modelers told us that we could be in containment mode, meaning less than one new case per million residents per day," he told Business Insider. "Second, we did not put in all the public-health infrastructure that we needed to manage the opening. And third, there needed to be a higher level of communication explaining that there was still a lot of coronavirus around and that people needed to wear masks and take other measures."