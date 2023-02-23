Within Two Years Of Public Debut, COVID-19 Test Maker Files For Bankruptcy

Vandana Singh
·2 min read

  • Lucira Health Inc (NASDAQ: LHDX) filed for protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

  • The company further disclosed that it intends to pursue a sale of its business under Section 363 of the Bankruptcy Code while continuing to support its customers during the process.

  • Lucira Health snowballed over the past several years amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Demand for the company's COVID-19 test kits surged, and it posted positive net income in its 2022 first quarter for the first time since its inception.

  • The company anticipated an Emergency Use Authorization for an OTC indication on the COVID-19 and Flu test in August 2022. However, the FDA's approval process became protracted, resulting in high expenditures without new revenue from the combined test kit during the 2022-2023 flu season.

  • Last month, Lucira Health submitted a EUA application to the FDA for OTC use of its simple, at-home molecular COVID-19 & Flu test.

  • Lucira's test for COVID-19 & Flu was granted Emergency Use Authorization for Point-of-Care (POC) use in a healthcare setting in November 2022.

  • In October 2022, Lucira's Board of Directors approved various initiatives to rebalance its cost structure and explore strategic alternatives.

  • In 2021, Lucira Health launched an upsized IPO of 9 million shares at $17 per share for expected gross proceeds of $153 million.

  • Price Action: LHDX shares are down 36.30% at $0.15 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Within Two Years Of Public Debut, COVID-19 Test Maker Files For Bankruptcy originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Recommended Stories

  • Lucira Health files for bankruptcy, will pursue sale

    Medical technology company Lucira Health Inc. filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and plans to pursue a sale of its business under Section 363.

  • Warren Buffett Swears by This 1 Index Fund (and It Could Help Make You a Millionaire)

    Warren Buffett is one of the most famous and successful investors in the world, so when he gives advice, it often pays to listen. While everyone's investing strategy will differ based on personal preferences, there's one type of index fund that Buffett has long recommended. This fund can fit into any portfolio, it requires next to no effort on your part, and it could even help you become a millionaire: the S&P 500 index fund.

  • Billionaire David Einhorn Loads Up on These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Bounce

    Only a relatively small number of investors enjoyed 2022’s treacherous bear conditions, and one of those was David Einhorn. In contrast to the S&P 500’s 19% loss, Einhorn’s hedge fund Greenlight Capital notched returns of 36.6%, in what amounted to the fund’s finest year in a decade. The value investor’s strategy obviously worked wonders in a year when more risk-flavored stocks got hammered and in a recent note to investors, the fund stated they believe their game plan “has and will continue to

  • 56% of Michael Burry's $47 Million Portfolio Is Invested in Just 3 Stocks

    After predicting the housing collapse prior to the Great Recession, Michael Burry is an investor held in very high esteem.

  • This Stock's Ultra-High-Yielding Dividend Is Getting Safer By the Deal

    Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP) offers investors a monster yield that currently clocks in at over 10%. While a double-digit percentage yield is often a warning sign, Crestwood's payout is on an increasingly sustainable foundation. On Tuesday, Crestwood Equity Partners revealed that the company and its joint venture partner Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP) had agreed to sell Tres Palacios Gas Storage for $335 million.

  • Billionaire Investor Bill Ackman Owns Just 6 Stocks

    Bill Ackman's fund, Pershing Square Capital Management, has generated annualized returns of 17% since 2004.

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Inflation, interest rates, and recession – these are the bogeymen of investing, and they’ve been watching over our shoulders for the past year. We all know the story by now, the rate of inflation, at 6.4%, is still high, the Federal Reserve is hiking rates in an attempt to push back against high prices, and that could tip the economy into recession. At a time like this, investors are showing a growing interest in finding strong defensive portfolio moves. It’s a mindset that naturally turns us to

  • This Is the Likely Reason Buffett Sold Taiwan Semiconductor -- and the Hidden Lesson for Investors

    This wasn't a quick and profitable trade but rather an admission that TSM isn't quite the business some investors believe it is.

  • Lucid sees disappointing 2023 EV production as orders drop amid weakening demand

    Lucid Group Inc on Wednesday forecast 2023 production well short of analysts' expectations and reported a major drop in orders during the fourth quarter amid weakening demand, sending the electric carmaker's shares down 11% after hours. The Newark, California-based company, which was already battling supply chain and logistics issues and struggling to deliver cars, was hit by aggressive price cuts sparked by Tesla Inc that lured consumers away from its luxury cars amid rising interest rates and soaring inflation. "There's a lot more competition than a year ago ... a lot more EVs becoming available at lower price points than the Lucid Air vehicle," said Garrett Nelson, an analyst at CFRA Research.

  • Singapore Airlines Looks Beyond Record Revenues to Big Things From Air India Deal

    It's amazing what an airline can do when it's raking in profits.

  • Down Nearly 50% From Its High, Is It Finally Time to Buy This Buffett Stock?

    Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) continues to demonstrate extraordinary growth despite a pressured economy, so much so that it has turned a profit for the past two consecutive quarters. It debuted on the stock market just over a year ago as an unprofitable fintech, but it's catching investors' eyes as it becomes a dominant presence in Latin America. It caught Berkshire Hathaway's attention even before its market debut, and the Warren Buffett-led holding company invested $500 million in Nu in June 2021.

  • 3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio

    Consider adding these three top-ranked, best-performing and well-managed mutual funds to your retirement portfolio if you are looking to maximize returns.

  • Intel Cuts Dividend by 66% and Reiterates Forecast

    Intel announced Wednesday it will be cutting its quarterly dividend by 66%, saying the move “reflects the board’s deliberate approach to capital allocation.” Intel (ticker: INTC) announced in a news release that it will be cutting its quarterly dividend to 12.5 cents a share , down 66% from its previous dividend of 36.5 cents.

  • A month after the Hindenburg jolt, Adani continues to bleed

    It’s been nearly a month since the US-based Hindenburg Research published a report jolting one of India’s largest conglomerates. A $120-billion market rout and a major stock market U-turn later, the Adani group continues to bleed from the bruise it received. The business empire has desperately tried to fix things but mostly failed.

  • 'We Are Entering The Best Real Estate Market Opportunity Since 2008': Why This Billionaire Investor Is Aggressively Buying Income-Producing Properties

    If you own a home or have been interested in buying one, you are aware of the sizeable U.S. residential real estate downturn. Sales numbers are dropping to their lowest rates since 2020, but interest rates continue to rise to around 6.5%. This scenario doesn’t mean investors should look to another option viewed as less volatile. Take real estate investment trusts (REITs), for example. REITs are not just a platform for investing in residential real estate, offering properties such as retail space

  • Why Transocean Stock Crashed Today After Doubling in 4 Months

    The oil stock's quarterly numbers failed to impress, but Transocean is bullish about the future.

  • Adani’s Brother Plays Opaque, Powerful Role at Embattled Dynasty

    (Bloomberg) -- In August, as India’s Adani Group neared the completion of its $10.5 billion purchase of two cement businesses, the conglomerate and its banks put out some particularly complicated filings.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchPutin Has Decided to Normalize His WarUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop, Biggest Since 2008Putin Says He’s Waiting for Xi Amid China Peace Push on UkraineChina Urges State Firms to Drop Bi

  • Shopify’s stock upgraded as analyst cheers ‘nearly boundless’ opportunity

    Shopify's stock nabbed an upgrade Tuesday as a D.A. Davidson analyst sees an "attractive entry point" into a name that's been crunched in the wake of earnings.

  • 'This is not the end of the world': One of Wall Street's biggest bears says stocks will sputter this year but soar to record highs in 2024

    "I think we could see new highs sometime probably next year if everything sort of plays out the way that we think," Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson said.

  • Nvidia Earnings Pop the Stock Over 75 -- Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Now?

    Nvidia reported earnings after Wednesday's closing bell, and the stock is climbing higher. Should you buy Nvidia stock at these levels?