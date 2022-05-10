Without ability to consider dangerousness, judge considers lower bail in Danvers child porn case

May 10—DANVERS — A Salem Superior Court judge said he needs more information about Mark Ternullo's financial resources — or lack thereof — before potentially reducing the bail of the Danvers child psychologist charged with possessing hundreds of pornographic images of children earlier this year.

"It's incredible to me he is a practicing psychologist, 69 years old, with no assets to his name," Judge Thomas Drechsler said during Ternullo's arraignment Monday.

Ternullo's case has made national headlines due to the fact that the images were found in a hidden room in his now-former Danvers apartment.

But it has also been highlighted by Gov. Charlie Baker, who has cited it as an example of gaps in the state's bail law.

Defendants awaiting trial in nearly every case short of murder are presumed to be entitled to release on bail, but a 1990s-era statute allowed prosecutors to seek detention without bail for certain dangerous crimes.

However, that list of crimes currently does not include cases of child pornography and other non-forcible sex crimes involving children.

So as prosecutor Maria Markos asked the judge to maintain Ternullo's bail at the same $10,000 set by a Salem District Court judge three months ago, Drechsler pressed her.

"He's 69, with no record," the judge told the prosecutor. The crime involved possession and not dissemination. Isn't he entitled to a presumption of release, the judge asked Markos.

Markos explained that investigators are still examining multiple electronic devices surrendered by Ternullo and that the current indictment in the case, which covers nearly 1,000 images found in the hidden room, with Ternullo's face superimposed on them, could be just the first of multiple counts.

Tom Pierce, a public defender appointed to represent Ternullo, asked the judge to release his client on a GPS bracelet.

Ternullo, who has pleaded not guilty in the case, has been unable to come up with the existing $10,000 bail and has been held at the Billerica House of Correction.

Pierce acknowledged during the hearing that it's not yet clear where Ternullo would live, given that he's now been evicted from the Butler Avenue apartment he'd lived in for 23 years before his Feb. 9 arrest.

The hidden room was found by a worker replacing a bathtub after the multifamily home was purchased by a new owner last year.

Pierce stressed his client's lack of a prior record other than one dismissed driving case, and his ties to the area. He said Ternullo is originally from Connecticut but has lived in Massachusetts since 1979.

As Pierce described Ternullo's career, the judge interjected, saying he was surprised to learn that a practicing psychologist with a doctorate would have no savings and not own a home.

Pierce suggested that Ternullo's health problems may have contributed to financial instability.

But the judge asked a probation officer to conduct a check with the state Department of Revenue before he makes any decision on bail. That caused the hearing to be continued to Thursday.

Drechsler, under the current law, is required to consider both how much bail Ternullo can afford to post and what amount is most likely to ensure his appearance at future hearings. He cannot consider whether he believes Ternullo poses a danger if released — something Baker's proposed legislation would address.

Markos is also asking the judge to set a condition of house arrest monitored by a GPS, no contact with children under 18 and no use of a computer. But as the law stands now, the judge can set conditions like that only if a defendant agrees to them.

Pierce said his client would agree to a GPS, but said a home confinement condition could pose a problem given the uncertainty over where his client could live if released.

The state has suspended Ternullo's license to work as a psychologist.

Over the past two decades, Ternullo had worked at schools throughout the North of Boston region, in Methuen and Gloucester, and more recently had been treating children in private practice.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

