Without aid, we'll have to fight as in first days of Russia's invasion – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has noted that without the help from international partners, Ukraine will have to stand up to the Russian occupiers alone, as it was on the first day of a full-scale war. He emphasised that it is very difficult, even though there is no other way but to win.

Source: Zelenskyy at a joint briefing with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre

Details: In the context of the five aid packages that Europe and the US are preparing for Ukraine, a media representative asked whether it is possible for Ukraine to win this war without this aid as of now.

Quote: "You know, in the first days of the full-scale war, on 24 February, we were really alone. And it was difficult, and it was tough. A tragic period for us and our people, and you saw how alone we’ve been. Almost occupied. But we didn't run away, we began to fight.

So when you say if it is possible without help... It is possible like it was. I mean, it's difficult, and you lose a lot of people. If you don't want to lose your lives, your society, people, children, everybody, of course, you need a really strong defending shield from aircraft to artillery.

If the world and Europe are in unity around Ukraine. Of course, you can't win without help, but you can't lose, because this is the only thing you have – your country."

Support UP or become our patron!