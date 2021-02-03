Without the Army, Prince Harry will have a gaping void in his life

Harry Mount
Ever since he was two, Harry wanted to join up; his 10-year stretch in the Army was the most rewarding, longest part of his career
Ever since Megxit, just over a year ago, the Duke of Sussex has been in self-imposed exile in America in order to live a life away from royal duties. But while he may now be without the HRH prefix, he is longing to keep the honorary ones given to him by the military – Captain General of the Royal Marines, Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington and Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command.

Last year, he had to give up those links, pending a one-year review of his break from royal duties (to be made in March). But his successful libel action against the Mail on Sunday this week for the false allegation that he had snubbed the Marines since stepping back from his role as a working royal, shows how very strongly he still feels.

The Queen made it clear in her Sandringham summit last year that he couldn’t be “one foot in, one foot out” when it comes to those duties, however – and the Queen isn’t just Prince Harry’s granny, she’s also Commander-in-Chief of her beloved Armed Forces. What she says goes.

Harry&#x002019;s love for the Army has been evident since he was a child - Martin Keene/PA
If he is forced to cut off those links, he will be deeply sad. Ever since he was two, in his mini Paras fatigues and maroon beret, he has wanted to join up; his 10-year stretch in the Army, from 2005 to 2015, was the steadiest, most rewarding, longest part of his career. I remember meeting Harry in Turkey in April 2015, just a month before his service ended, at the 100th anniversary of the Gallipoli campaign in the First World War. Harry was there with Prince Charles, meeting descendants of those who had fought in the campaign – my great-grandfather had been killed at Gallipoli.

Harry looked splendid in his uniform and was extremely good – mournful, sympathetic and, when the conversation with the descendants allowed for it, amused. He knew his brief well – and had studied the history of Gallipoli and the individual stories of our ancestors.

All of us descendants agreed how happy he looked in his skin.

“I always think the Army is ideal for the Royal family,” says royal biographer Hugo Vickers. “It gives them a sense of discipline. And it also means they’re doing something for the country when they’re young. Prince Edward was unfairly thought of as commercial for going into films, but had he gone into the Army, he could never have been accused of such a thing.”

In the highlight of his career, Harry saw active service in Afghanistan (although he was called back “when the press got hold of him,” which made him “understandably furious” says Vickers). The Army gives royals a chance to sample real life, away from the flummery and sycophancy that can accompany parts of being a royal – “a chance to develop and be one of the lads,” Vickers explains.

Harry with his fellow Apache helicopter pilot Capt Simon Beattie in Afghanistan, 2012 - Getty
Harry with his fellow Apache helicopter pilot Capt Simon Beattie in Afghanistan, 2012 - Getty

“Harry was treated perfectly normally in the Army. It’s the same with horses. Rebecca West said they were ideal for the Royal family – because the horse doesn’t know who you are.” Harry completely threw himself into forces life – indeed the camaraderie was so profound that he reportedly named his son after his mentor and friend Lt Colonel Tom Archer-Burton, who he credits for deploying him to Afghanistan. And last April, he was revealed to be “really missing” the relationships that had helped him flourish: “he has been telling friends that he still can’t believe this has happened. He misses the camaraderie of being in the forces. He was in a happy place when he was serving in the Army, then he met Meghan and since then life has been great. But I don’t think he foresaw things turning out quite as they did,” says Vickers.

For someone like Prince Harry who is, after the death of his mother, understandably critical of the press, the Army allowed him to disappear – a wonderful escape. Quite often, the press literally didn’t know where he was. The same applied to Prince Charles in the Navy between 1971 and 1976. No one really knew where he was but the country knew he was doing a good job somewhere.

Prince Harry in Helmand Province, Afghanistan in 2008 - PA
Prince Harry in Helmand Province, Afghanistan in 2008 - PA

Now, the challenge is that Harry’s new location has made many of his good intentions unviable: with Covid trapping him in California, he has been unable to make the regular trips home that might have made those honorary positions easier to maintain. And the new lifestyle he has adopted in LA– launching a podcast with Meghan (who has also invested in a vegan ‘superlatte’ brand), and signing a megawatt Netflix detail – are a far cry from his time with the boys in the barracks.

“He’s very attached to the Army – but now, sadly, he’s very detached from it,” Vickers says. “It’s very difficult for him to keep up his association, stuck out in Los Angeles. He was good at the Army, too. It was when he burst into life. It gave him a structure, as did the Invictus Games, the tournament for injured and sick military personnel. He was happy for the first time after the awful time with his mother dying. He really enjoyed it, out there on the front line. He was also good at the ceremonial side.”

Without the crutch of the Army, Harry, like so many veterans, will feel a gaping void in his life – in-person duties of which have been on pause since last March, when he attended the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall in his capacity as Captain General of the Royal Marines, wearing the medals he earned on his two tours of Afghanistan. He particularly cherished that role, which was passed on from his grandfather Prince Philip in 2017. Philip, who like Harry and Prince Andrew, has seen active service, also remains devoted to his military links.

If Covid allows, Harry is said to be keen to return to Britain for Prince Philip’s 100th birthday in June – as well as the Queen’s 95th birthday in April and what would have been Princess Diana’s 60th birthday in July, when a new statue in her memory is to be erected, circumstances permitting.

Sadly, this week, he has had to announce that this year’s Invictus Games are to be postponed until the spring because of the pandemic. He donated the damages paid by the Mail on Sunday to the Invictus Foundation, adding that he was “particularly frustrated and saddened” by the allegations made against him because it remains his “sincere ambition” to continue helping current and former military personnel, using his reputation and his position as a former Apache helicopter pilot. “The Duke’s commitment to the men and women who have put their lives on the line, to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country and to military families, is steadfast and unquestionable,” his lawyer told the court.

The Invictus Games are particularly close to Harry&#x002019;s heart - Geoff Pugh
The Invictus Games are particularly close to Harry’s heart - Geoff Pugh

But with the delay of the games, his American exile and the temporary, possibly permanent, removal of his honorary military positions, the Duke will find it harder to keep up his Army links. Last Remembrance Sunday, Harry was allegedly not allowed to have a wreath laid in his name at the Cenotaph. And so he and Meghan instead visited Los Angeles National Cemetery and he laid a wreath there, wearing his medals.

How he must have longed to be back in London, saluting his fallen comrades. Will we see him, wreath in hand, by the Cenotaph in the near future? It’s looking increasingly unlikely – and he will be deeply saddened at the prospect.

Harry Mount is the author of How England Made the English (£9.99, Penguin). To order your copy, call 0844 851 1514 or visit the Telegraph Bookshop

