Without Bam, Heat caps winless three-game trip with loss to Bucks. Takeaways and details

Five takeaways from the Miami Heat’s 122-114 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks (2-1) on Monday night at Fiserv Forum to close a winless three-game trip. The Heat now returns to Miami to begin a three-game homestand on Wednesday against the Brooklyn Nets:

The Heat is off to a 1-3 start for the second straight year.

With the Bucks playing their leading trio of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton and the Heat missing one of its best players, Monday’s result wasn’t necessarily surprising.

But the bottom line is the Heat has started the season slow for the second straight year and went 0-3 on its first trip of the season.

The Bucks took the lead with 2:23 left in the first quarter and never trailed again. The Heat entered halftime trailing by 10 points and fell behind by as many as 25 points.

The Heat kept pushing, making a late 27-10 run to turn a 25-point deficit into a eight-point deficit with 3:33 remaining in the fourth quarter. Miami used a lineup of Tyler Herro, Josh Richardson, Duncan Robinson, Nikola Jovic and Orlando Robinson for most of that fourth-quarter spurt.

Duncan Robinson then hit a floater to cut the Heat’s deficit to six points with 1:22 to play.

It appeared that the Bucks finally closed the door on the Heat when Giannis Antetokounmpo was able to finish over Orlando Robinson for an and-one layup with 1:16 left. Antetokounmpo hit the free throw to complete the three-point play, extending Milwaukee’s lead to nine.

A Duncan Robinson three-pointer again trimmed the deficit to six with 28.6 seconds to play. The Bucks then committed a five-second violation on the next possession, keeping the Heat alive.

But Herro missed a three-pointer with 18.9 seconds left and Antetokounmpo grabbed the defensive rebound, ending the Heat’s hopes of completing the comeback.

The big story line entering the night: Lillard going up against the Heat for the first time since requesting a trade to Miami this past summer.

Lillard, who the Portland Trail Blazers instead dealt to the Bucks last month, finished with 25 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Lillard was one of three Bucks players who closed with double-digit points led by 33 points from Antetokounmpo.

The Heat, playing without starting center Bam Adebayo because of a hip injury, struggled to generate efficient offense before its big fourth-quarter run. Miami entered the game with the NBA’s 21st-ranked offensive rating and it didn’t get any better on Monday.

Through three quarters, the Heat shot just 6 of 23 (26.1 percent) from three-point range and had just seven shots from within the restricted area.

Heat guard Tyler Herro finished the loss with a game-high 25 points while shooting an efficient 12 of 21 from the field and 9 of 10 from the foul line.

Herro’s missed free throw on Monday ended his streak of consecutive made free throws at 48. He finished two shy of matching the Heat record of 50 consecutive made free throws set by Glen Rice in 1994.

Jimmy Butler’s early-season shooting struggles continued, finishing Monday’s loss with 13 points on 4-of-11 shooting from the field, four rebounds and four assists in 29 minutes. He’s shooting just 13 of 40 (32.5 percent) from the field through the Heat’s first four games.

Butler did not play in the fourth quarter, as Spoelstra instead stuck with the lineup on the court of Herro, Richardson, Jovic, Duncan Robinson and Orlando Robinson that made the late-game run.

The Heat’s early-season injury issues continue.

After closing last regular season with the second-most missed games in the NBA (289) due to injury based on Spotrac’s injury tracker, that unfortunate trend has continued for the Heat early this season.

The Heat has played without multiple rotation players in each of the first four games of the regular season.

On Monday, the Heat was without starting center Bam Adebayo (left hip contusion) and two players who are expected to be key components of the bench rotation Haywood Highsmith (left knee sprain) and Caleb Martin (left knee tendinosis).

It marked the first game Adebayo has missed this season after hurting his hip after taking a “hard spill” in Saturday’s loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“When we got into town yesterday it was pretty sore and it didn’t get much better today,” Spoelstra said of Adebayo prior to Monday’s game.

Martin missed his third straight game on Monday with lingering knee pain that stems from offseason workouts and Highsmith has yet to play this season after spraining his knee during the preseason.

These injury issues have forced the Heat to use three different starting lineups in the first four games of the season.

Usual backup center Thomas Bryant started in place of Adebayo alongside the Heat’s four other usual starters Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler and Kevin Love.

But there was some positive news: Guard Josh Richardson returned from injury to make his season debut.

After missing the first three games of the season with a foot injury and remaining in Miami for the first two games of the trip, Richardson re-joined the Heat in Milwaukee and played against the Bucks.

Richardson entered off the bench for his first action on Monday as the Heat’s first substitution with 6:02 left in the first quarter and scored his first points of the season on a 14-foot jumper with 10:05 remaining in the second quarter.

Richardson finished the loss with six points on 3-of-7 shooting from the field, three rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes off the bench.

“Just a little ball-handling, a little pace,” Richardson said before Monday’s game when asked how he can help the Heat. “Defensively, I think I can do some things for us. But it’s really about just getting my groove, getting my feet wet because I really didn’t have preseason either. So just trying to get back into the swing of things.”

Jimmy Butler (rest) and Kevin Love (shoulder) also returned Monday after their one-game absences. Love and Butler both sat out Saturday’s loss in Minneapolis.

The injury shuffle again forced the Heat to change its bench rotation.

With Richardson back and Adebayo missing his first game of the season, the Heat used a new bench rotation on Monday, the Heat went with a four-man bench rotation of Richardson, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Duncan Robinson and Orlando Robinson.

Richardson and Orlando Robinson were the new additions to the bench unit. Richardson is expected to a regular, but Orlando Robinson played as the backup center to fill the void Bryant left when he was moved into the starting lineup for the injured Adebayo.

Orlando Robinson, who has not been in the Heat’s rotation to begin the season, finished Monday’s defeat with 11 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in 26 minutes.

Also, second-year Heat forward Nikola Jovic entered the game with 7:23 left in the fourth quarter and the Bucks already ahead by 17 points.

The list of available Heat players who were active but did not play on Friday included RJ Hampton, Dru Smith and Jamal Cain.

It’s notable that Smith was not part of Monday’s rotation, as he played in each of the first three games of the season and logged double-digit minutes in each of the previous two games. But Richardson’s return pushed Smith out of the rotation.

Next up for the Heat is a homestand, but another long road trip is right around the corner.

This three-game trip that ended with Monday’s loss marked the start of a 16-game stretch that includes 12 road games. And this challenging 16-game segment of the schedule isn’t off to a good start, with the Heat falling to 0-2 during this span.

The Heat now returns to Miami for a three-game homestand.

But the Heat will hit the road again in a week for a four-game trip that opens with a matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Nov. 8.

The Heat’s 12 road games in its first 17 games of the season is the most road games for any NBA team during this span.

So the Heat will need to overcome a challenging schedule over the next few weeks to dig out of this early-season hole.