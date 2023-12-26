Without 'bells and whistles,' West Corners church invites community to explore faith

The West Corners Church is across the Union Center Maine Highway from the Weis supermarket. It’s next door to Phil’s Chicken house on the corner of Duke Street. Over the years, the number of homes and residents in the area have been decreasing.

“We're a very transient neighborhood.” Pastor Dave Cook said. “For about three blocks we got people who rent.”

“After the 2011 flood, the entire neighborhood. We lost 80 homes,” Cook added.

Kathleen Cook and Pastor Dave Cook on stage at West Corners Church.

He remembered how families would come together. One young man used to ride his bike around, reminding classmates of Sunday school time. It’s a bit different now, as the members are older.

But the pastor and his wife, Kathleen, want people to know the congregation is alive and well, welcoming new members. And they’re also inviting people who want to seek some alone time with God.

More: In their toughest moments, hospital chaplains help families cope

Kathleen said the church has been open during the week for people to have “a quiet space to pray, meditate and think.”

The doors have been open on Tuesdays from 2-7 p.m. at the church.

“There's a lady that works part time at the Weis and she would come over. We had some people who came here and there and take a look see. You come in and you're here. I don't intrude,” Dave Cook said.

Pastor Dave Cook at pulpit at West Corners Church

Dave Cook has a big smile and hearty laugh. He’s been pastor for the last two decades. A self-described introvert, Cook calls himself as a relational minister, noting he’s not “wired” as an evangelical.

“That's not the spiritual gift God has chosen to give me. Operating in the community is one way, but. Apparently I get along best with people who don't go to church, they’ve never been to church. Churches have hurt them,” he said.

More: These volunteers deliver gifts to people in the Broome County jail and their children

Cook said he’s not a "chapter and verse" preacher, but he encourages people to pick up the Bible and read it. He doesn’t speak on “hot-button” topics.

He said it is important for people to “ask and you shall receive.”

“Ask Lord for help from the Holy Spirit. Ask him to let you do the thing you need to do. To do God's will on earth,” he said. “So you live well and have a good long life. You'll be comfortable. Not necessarily happy, but should have joy.”

Pastor Dave Cook sits by pulpit at West Corners Church.

His pastoring extends beyond West Corners. He talked about venues with fellow musicians who he describes as “guys with tattoos and drinks in one hand.” Cook said they are comfortable with him and know he loves them. Before they perform, he’s asked to pray with them.

“People don't hear that a lot. I think we all should do that,” Cook said.

Cook told of two recent shopping trips where he reached out to people. In the first, he used comforting words to calm a woman who was frustrated by a wait in line at a local department store.

The other involved a man who seemed to have received bad news from a phone call. Cook just said "Hello" to the man, learned the phone wasn’t working right, and got a "Thanks" for checking on him.

Pastor Dave Cook

“What did it cost to do that?” Cook asked, “Offering up to God? Check on another human being.”

Back at the church, the pastor sits at one of his favorite places in the building — in front of the piano keys. A mural of an outdoor scene is on the wall on the stage above. That’s where the crossing of the Red Sea has been reenacted among other Bible stories.

Kathleen Cook notes there are no “bells and whistles” at West Corners Church, no paid band or choir.

With some disconnect in faith over the last few years, they’re offering an invite to those who wish to pay a visit.

“Just something more,” she said, “Straightforward. I’m hungry for the word. I just want to be fed.”

“Come get to know God. Come to ask questions. Come to have an adventure and learn what faith is about,” Dave Cook said.

Sunday Services at the church are at 11 a.m.

More about Pastor Dave Cook

Position: Pastor, West Corners Church

Hometown and residence: Endicott

Age: 67

Education: Practical Bible College, SUNY Binghamton, Broome Community College

Family: Wife, Kathleen; daughter, Karen; sons, Ian and Colin; granddaughter, Rowan

Hobbies: Researching a great number of interests, comic book collecting, also works as a musician

More information about West Corners Church: Send an email djcookirk0@gmail.com

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: West Corners pastor helps residents explore faith on their own terms