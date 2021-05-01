Without these folks, testing and vaccines would not go nearly as smoothly at hospitals

Allison Horton
·4 min read

A Christmas gift.

That’s what nurse practitioner Elena Santos called the vaccines that she along with fellow colleagues William Padron and Clarisa Avalos began administering in December 2020 at the COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Nicklaus Children’s Health System.

Elena Santos, along with fellow colleagues William Padron and Clarisa Avalos, administered vaccines at the COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Nicklaus Children&#x002019;s Health System.
Elena Santos, along with fellow colleagues William Padron and Clarisa Avalos, administered vaccines at the COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Nicklaus Children’s Health System.

In addition to their regular job responsibilities, the trio volunteered to assist in vaccine coordination, staff training and administration at the clinic. Nicklaus began vaccinating its employees and most recently transitioned to vaccinating children and young adults, ages 16 to 21.

Medical staff throughout South Florida have been at the frontlines of battling COVID-19. The community has shown their appreciation for the staff at Nicklaus with thank you cards, pastelitos and other goodies.

“The patients tell us we are heroes,” Padron said. “We are not heroes. We are just doing our jobs. Someone has to do it.”

The vaccines came too late for Santos, whose 70-year-old Aunt Doris died from COVID-19 in August.

“I wish we had got the vaccine sooner so she could have gotten it,” said Santos, who had a second aunt die from the virus in Peru this month. “It has definitely hit very hard. My aunt spent six weeks in ICU before dying. People think the virus doesn’t exist. When it hits so close to home, it’s hard.”

But, the trio remain hopeful about the progress that has been made to fight the disease through the vaccines.

“It is coming full circle to be able to take care of those patients who had COVID at that time and now provide them with a means of protection,” Avalos said.

Medical assistants Keashia Fluker, Andrea Jordan and Georgiris Garbutt were instrumental in helping to get the COVID-19 testing tent running at Cleveland Clinic Weston in March 2020.

Medical assistants Keashia Fluker, Andrea Jordan and Georgiris Garbutt were instrumental in helping to get the COVID-19 testing tent running at Cleveland Clinic Weston.
Medical assistants Keashia Fluker, Andrea Jordan and Georgiris Garbutt were instrumental in helping to get the COVID-19 testing tent running at Cleveland Clinic Weston.

“We found out that we were going to put up a tent that was going to open the next day,” said Holly Sandstrom, nurse manager at Cleveland Clinic. “They truly took ownership of the testing, were self directed working with autonomy, and displayed the definition of teamwork. They made accommodations with their personal and family life to meet the need.”

At Jackson Health System, Yolanda Youngblood, a clinical staff nurse in the emergency department, volunteered to help patients get tested for COVID-19 at Jackson’s outdoor tent last year. Youngblood, a wife and mother, came in early, stayed late and picked up extra shifts to help with the volume of patients being tested.

“Most people were afraid [to work in the tent] because nurses were actually dying at the time,” said Youngblood, who never contracted the virus. “My biggest fear was going home and taking it to my family. At the same time, family members are saying you should quit your job because people are dying. But, who is going to do the job if all the nurses back away?”

Youngblood’s attitude inspired the patients and staff, said Monica Ramage, director of nursing for emergency Services at Jackson Memorial.

“She is one of our bravest nurses and makes huge sacrifices just to help,” Ramage said. “She is kind, compassionate and goes above and beyond. She advocates for her patients like no other. She truly gives her heart and soul in all that she does.”

Karenine Chery, a registered nurse at the pediatric emergency unit at Joe DiMaggio Children&#x002019;s Hospital in Broward County, helped with outdoor COVID-19 testing.
Karenine Chery, a registered nurse at the pediatric emergency unit at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Broward County, helped with outdoor COVID-19 testing.

Karenine Chery, a registered nurse at the pediatric emergency unit at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Broward County, also jumped to help with outdoor COVID-19 testing.

“There was such a great need in the community with all the hysteria,” said Chery, a nearly 30-year nursing veteran. “We didn’t know much of anything. COVID was new to everyone. It was good to have the opportunity to be on the frontlines to help the community be put at ease with their status.”

Chery volunteered to work six weeks on the night shift when the unit was short staffed during the pandemic, said Lussette Dantinor, director of emergency services at Joe DiMaggio. Chery is also a certified Creole interpreter for patients and mentors new nurses. She also continues to volunteer to conduct outdoor COVID testing during her free time a couple of days a week.

“She is so selfless and always has a positive attitude,” Dantinor said. “We didn’t know what to expect from COVID. It was a really hard time. We needed a person like her, with her leadership to get the staff through and she did that.”

Recommended Stories

  • Ancient Maya cave reveals mysterious hand prints

    Mysterious findings inside this cave shed some light on ancient Maya rituals. Dozens of hand prints cover the walls of the underground cavern in Mexico. They were mostly made by children, and they date back more than 1,200 years when Maya’s advanced culture was at its zenith. Archaeologist Sergio Grosjean says the work is believed to be associated with a coming-of-age ritual and that the colors have meaning. ''They imprinted their hands on the walls in black color. What, because black symbolized death, but that didn't mean they were going to be killed, but rather death from a ritual perspective.” Others are in red. “Afterwards, these children imprinted their hands in red, which was a reference to war or life. And then they went out and had safe contact with the rest of society and in a safe way." Located near the northern tip of the Yucatan peninsula that houses the popular archaeological tourist site, Chichen Itza, the cave housing these prints lies more than 30 feet below a tree that Maya consider sacred. Several million Maya still live in communities across southeastern Mexican states as well as Guatemala and Belize.

  • Antifa fears, UV lights: What the group running Arizona GOP's election audit tried to keep secret

    Months after Trump's loss, a review of Maricopa County ballots, instigated by Republicans and paid for by taxpayers and undisclosed donors, fans fraud conspiracies.

  • If You Weigh More Than This, Your Vaccine Needle Will Be Bigger, CDC Says

    For those among us who are afraid of needles, getting a vaccine can be a daunting prospect. To make matters worse, vaccine-related content, from pamphlets in your doctor's office to the covers of popular magazines, are frequently printed with images of oversized syringes for effect. Now, some medical professionals fear that this imagery is dissuading people from getting their COVID jabs, which have been the subject of particularly aggressive vaccine hesitancy.As it turns out, the COVID vaccine is distributed under the same sizing recommendations as every other vaccine in the U.S. According to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the size of your vaccine needle has little to do with which vaccine you're receiving—and everything to do with your body mass. Read on to find out how your weight may affect the size of the needle used for your vaccine, and for more essential vaccine news, Pfizer CEO Says This Is Exactly When You'll Need Another COVID Vaccine. People under a certain weight should get their jab with a one-inch needle. While the CDC says that individual medical providers can use "clinical judgment…when selecting needles to administer injectable vaccines," they've also offered clear parameters for needle size based on patient weight. For adults aged 19 and older who weigh up to 152 pounds, the organization recommends a one-inch needle with a 25 millimeter gauge for both men and women.That's because "the needle should be long enough to reach the muscle mass and prevent vaccine from seeping into subcutaneous tissue, but not so long as to involve underlying nerves, blood vessels, or bone," explains the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. And for more COVID vaccine news sent directly to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. Practitioners may choose from a small range of needle sizes for people over 152 pounds. For men between 152 and 260 pounds and for women between 152 and 200 pounds, the CDC recommends that vaccine administrators use a needle between one and one and a half inches. These syringes also have a slightly larger gauge, ranging between 25 and 38 millimeters.The health authority explains that the larger needle is necessary for reaching the desired tissue: most often the deltoid muscle in the arm. This helps "to provide an optimal immune response and reduce the likelihood of injection-site reactions," the CDC says. And for more vaccine news, You're More Likely to Get COVID After Vaccination If You're Over This Age. Women over 200 pounds and men over 260 pounds will get the largest needles. The recommended needle size again increases for men over 260 pounds and women over 200 pounds. The CDC says that most people of this weight will require a one-and-a-half-inch needle with a 38-millimeter gauge to reach the muscle's inner tissue. This allows for intramuscular administration, which requires deeper access than subcutaneous injections that merely pierce the skin.The good news if you need a needle of this size? "Use of longer needles has been associated with less redness or swelling than occurs with shorter needles because of injection into deeper muscle mass," says the CDC. Don't worry if your vaccine administrator uses a shorter needle for your shot. During a recent interview with an Ohio-based ABC news affiliate, Steven Feagins, MD, chief clinical officer at Mercy Health in Cincinnati, explained that smaller needles are considered typical for COVID vaccinations, as well. "Normally, we use half-inch needles," he said of his own team, also acknowledging that higher weight individuals are likely to receive larger needles.In a footnote to the CDC's recommendations, the organization also states that individuals under 132 pounds may be able to use a 5/8-inch needle, noting that "skin must be stretched tightly and subcutaneous tissues must not be bunched" to avoid hitting bone during administration of the vaccine. And for more on vaccinations, There's a 50 Percent Chance You'll Make This Mistake When Getting Vaccinated.

  • ‘Queer Eye’ Quintet On Giving Viewers A “Virtual Hug” With Season 5 Trip To Philadelphia – Contender TV Docs + Unscripted

    There are no masks or social distancing in Season 5 of Queer Eye, but the Netflix series arrived last summer as most of the world was coping with the effects of Covid-19. “It felt really good to kind of give everybody that virtual hug,” said Bobby Berk, one of the show’s five hosts, “and give […]

  • Prestigious Portmarnock and Pine Valley golf clubs to ditch all-male policies

    Two of the final bricks in golf’s notorious male-only facade are set to be removed with the all-male Pine Valley, often rated as the best course in the world, ready to emulate Portmarnock by opening up its membership to females. Pine Valley, the 108-year-old layout in New Jersey, has stubbornly persisted with its discriminatory policy, despite the likes of the Royal and Ancient and Muirfield changing its rules to allow women to join in the last decade. Yet the club which has boasted the likes of President George HW Bush, Arnold Palmer and Sean Connery as members, has at last voted to join the 21st Century - if not the 20th and 19th - and removed the restrictions that only permitted females to play as a guest of a member on a Sunday afternoon. Pine Valley would not comment on the report by Golf Digest, but the email to members secured by the American magazine leaves no doubt. “This evening at our Annual Meeting of the Members we made a historic change to Pine Valley’s bylaws,” Jim Davis, the club president, wrote. “The future of golf must move toward inclusion, and I am pleased to report… [we] have voted unanimously and with enthusiasm to remove all gender-specific language from our bylaws… with the expectation of having our first women members in the club by the end of this year.” The gender restriction has always been held up as the reason why Pine Valley has yet to host a major. It is regularly voted ahead of Augusta National as the best in the world - albeit in unashamedly American-centric polls - and now many will hope it is soon seen on TV screens. However, the course is situated in a dense forest - or “stuffed inside a sardine can” as it is regularly described. Portmarnock, on the other hand, seems destined to stage an Open Championship if and when it goes through with its own enlightened plan. The Dublin links is set to hold a special general meeting where it vote on amending the rule that states that “the club shall consist of members and associate members who shall be gentlemen properly elected and who shall conform with the rules of amateur status”. There is clearly an appetite for Portmarnock to be the first course outside of the UK to host the game’s oldest major. Two years ago, the Amateur Championship took place at the course which Tiger Woods described as “one of the most enjoyable links I have had an opportunity to play”, but that was only because it was awarded the event several years before the R&A introduced its ban on men-only clubs hosting its championships. That decision five year ago by the governing body ultimately persuaded not only Muirfield but also Royal Troon to alter its constitution. Eighteen months ago, Glasgow Golf Club became the last in Britain to drop its male-only members regulation. However, several still exist in the US, including Burning Tree Club in Maryland. It was founded in 1922, supposedly in response to a male foursome from the Chevy Chase Club being stuck behind a slow-playing group of female golfers, and since then it has belligerently stuck to this tradition. It has even been favoured over other club customs, most notably always extending honorary memberships to Supreme Court Justices. Sandra Day O'Connor was not invited to join in 1981, despite being a 12-handicapper at nearby Chevy Chase. Never mind a women's locker room, there is not even a women's bathroom at Burning Tree. Women are not permitted inside the club at all, apart from into the professional shop in December to shop for Christmas presents for their husbands.

  • Britain urged to publish list of "green" countries for travel

    Britain has been urged to publish its "green" list of countries where people from England will be able to travel as soon as possible as the May 17 date for the restart of holidays nears. The parliamentary Transport Committee on Saturday called on the government to provide the details of its three-tier "traffic light" system for rating destination countries based on their COVID-19 safety. "There are just 16 days until international travel is expected to resume on 17 May. Incredibly, passengers and industry are still in the dark about which countries they can visit and the requirements to do so," Transport Committee chairman Huw Merriman said in a statement.

  • Phil Mickelson unsure if he'd accept special invite into U.S. Open at Torrey

    As he gears up to try and qualify for his hometown U.S. Open, Phil Mickelson remains undecided on if he will accept a special invitation from the USGA.

  • Extraordinary style, spectacular communities showcased in Rodrock Homes’ Parade entries.

    Now through May 9th, tour 14 entries by Rodrock Homes during the Spring Parade of Homes. From stunning to smart, Rodrock Homes’ entries include exceptional floor plans, highlighting the latest home features, finishes, products, and colors, in seven premier communities.

  • Germany to return Benin Bronzes looted during colonial era

    Germany is returning hundreds of artifacts known as the Benin Bronzes that were mostly looted from West Africa by a British colonial expedition and subsequently sold to collections around the world, including German museums, authorities said Friday. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas welcomed a deal reached with museums and authorities in Nigeria to work on a restitution plan for a substantial number of artifacts, calling it a “turning point in dealing with our colonial history.” Germany’s minister for culture, Monika Gruetters, said the Benin Bronzes were a key test for the way the country deals with its colonial past.

  • Lucy Liu speaks out about Asian stereotypes and being labeled 'dragon lady' after starring in 'Kill Bill'

    In a Washington Post op-ed, Lucy Liu lauded her "Charlie's Angels" character Alex Munday for normalizing "Asian identity for a mainstream audience."

  • Police officers seen laughing at brutal arrest of woman with dementia no longer on force, chief says

    Chief of Loveland Police Department issues apology after release of footage

  • Rudy Giuliani raid has left Trump allies worried about what may come next, report says

    Prosecutors said to be investigating whether former New York mayor was responsible for firing of US ambassador to Ukraine

  • Taliban says US fought ‘a meaningless war’ as American troops begin withdrawal

    Joe Biden has said he wants all military personnel out of country by 11 September

  • Rudy Guiliani’s son stammers and stumbles when asked if his father would turn on Trump

    ‘No! I mean, he has – there is – I don’t really know what to, how to respond to this because it’s a theoretical,’ Andrew Giuliani stammered on CNN on Thursday

  • Newsmax apologises to Dominion security chief over false claims in Trump election conspiracy

    Eric Coomer drops broadcaster from his defamation suit while still maintain case against others, including Rudy Giuliani

  • TCU safety Ar’Darius Washington snubbed from NFL Draft, but lands with Baltimore Ravens

    Ar’Darius Washington is taking his talents to the Ravens as an undrafted free agent

  • ‘I loved every minute of it.’ Jungle Island’s orangutan mom dies after battle with ALS

    If you asked Linda Jacobs how many children she had, she would say seven.

  • 'Skullduggery' political podcast: 'Biden's hundred days (with Douglas Brinkley & Jonathan Alter)' — April 29, 2021

    Michael Isikoff, Daniel Klaidman and Victoria Bassetti are joined by esteemed historians and authors Douglas Brinkley and Jonathan Alter to break down Biden's first address to Congress and place Biden’s nascent presidency in important historical context.

  • India’s daily COVID-19 cases pass 400,000

    BROADCAST AND DIGITAL RESTRICTIONS~**Broadcasters: NO USE INDIA Digital: NO USE INDIA.India hit a new grim milestone Saturday: daily new COVID-19 cases topped 400,000 for the first time. The second wave is worsening rapidly. India has already recorded more than 300,000 daily cases for 10 straight days. Some experts blame mass religious gatherings and political rallies for the severity of the wave. More than 3,500 people have died in just the past 24 hours. Hospitals, morgues and crematoriums are overwhelmed. One hospital in central India lacks basic medical equipment in working condition.Families are scrambling for oxygen and scarce medicines. Ashok Shukla’s mother is a patient here. Her oxygen levels have dropped.“I went downstairs at the hospital, but they said they won’t be able to give me any oxygen cylinder because they don’t have it, either.” India is the world’s biggest producer of COVID-19 vaccines. But shortages of the shots in some states have hindered its vaccination drive for all adults. A growing number of countries has imposed travel restrictions. U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday banned most travel from India; those restrictions take effect on Tuesday.

  • Apple charged over 'anti-competitive' app policies

    The tech giant faces a huge fine and may be forced to make changes to the App Store.