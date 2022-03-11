'Without a home again': Jewish orphanage evacuates 300 children in Ukraine amid Russia invasion

Gabriela Miranda, USA TODAY
·3 min read

On a night two weeks ago in southwest Ukraine, children inside a Jewish orphanage felt the ground shake and watched lights eerily flicker.

Bombs were falling just a mile from their home, shattering their safe world and sending them fleeing into the darkness.

The children, most in their pajamas and without shoes, rushed out of the orphanage and squeezed onto buses to make their way to the Moldova border as the Russian military launched its invasion of Ukraine. The journey, which eventually took the children to Romania, left them in tears and confusion: Where would they call home now?

"Tikva, our orphanage, decided it was more dangerous to stay put than travel that night, both for the children's physical and mental health," Refael Kruskal, CEO of Tikva, a Jewish orphanage that shelters and educates children, told USA TODAY. "But we needed to save them."

Still, Kruskal said the decision to move the children out of their homes was "heartbreaking."

Tikva, which means hope in Hebrew, evacuated 300 children, 80 staff and 150 families from Odessa, Ukraine, to Moldova and later to Neptun, Romania, Kruskal said. By the end of this week, the orphanage hopes to evacuate another 800 refugees to Romania.

HE 'DROVE FOR 12 HOURS TO SAVE US': One man's efforts to transport Ukrainian refugees to safety

Volunteers, children and staff of Tikva, a Jewish orphanage in Odessa, Ukraine, evacuated to Romania by bus.
Volunteers, children and staff of Tikva, a Jewish orphanage in Odessa, Ukraine, evacuated to Romania by bus.

The children joined a long stream of civilians scrambling to find safe havens in the past two weeks. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II, according to the United Nations high commissioner for refugees.

As of Thursday, 2,316,002 refugees have fled Ukraine; over 1.4 million of them have crossed into Poland. The U.N. expects that number to soon exceed 4 million.

Kruskal said the children spent over 60 hours traveling by bus, a physically and emotionally taxing trip as the orphans saw up close the damage from Russian forces to buildings and homes in Ukraine.

"It breaks my heart to think these same children who have lost so much already in their lives, now find themselves without a home again. But I find comfort in knowing that they have not lost their sense of family," Arielle Setton, Tikva's executive director, told USA TODAY.

UKRAINIAN REFUGEES AND WHAT THEY BRING: Ukrainian refugees leave everything behind, except these few treasured items

300 orphans left on a bus, leaving behind their possessions and homes in Ukraine, and traveled to Romania.
300 orphans left on a bus, leaving behind their possessions and homes in Ukraine, and traveled to Romania.

While occupying hotels in Romania, the orphanage is attempting to instill a sense of normalcy by continuing education programs and outdoor activities such as soccer games. Kruskal, who was born in London, said he had a doctor, speech pathologist and psychologist flown in to evaluate the children.

Despite having their world changed overnight, Kruskal said the orphans are looking after one another. Some are tucking the younger children into bed and saying a prayer for their country together. Others are volunteering to prepare food, clean rooms or assist the teachers.

'WHAT NEXT'? A Ukrainian mom wrestles with 'a million questions' over her family, country's fate

Refael Kruskal, CEO of the orphanage, said they evacuated 300 children and are still allowing others to evacuate via buses in Odessa.
Refael Kruskal, CEO of the orphanage, said they evacuated 300 children and are still allowing others to evacuate via buses in Odessa.

"Each child can feel each other's pain and all they want is to help each other. It's a beautiful thing to see," Kruskal said. "It shows the war can take away homes and possessions but not the compassion and care for one another."

Setton and Kruskal said donations are coming in from organizations in the U.S. and European countries. Just this week, an organization in Munich, Germany, sent a truck filled with blankets, food and treats to Romania. Another doctor will be flying in from England next week to treat children reporting fatigue, headaches and minor illnesses.

"Our goal for the foreseeable future is to protect as many children, elderly and adults in Ukraine. We can't predict what physical and emotional toll the war will have on the orphans, but we can keep them safe and smiling when possible," Kruskal said. "We can't steal our compassion, and it won't stop us."

Follow Gabriela Miranda on Twitter: @itsgabbymiranda

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: In Ukraine, Jewish orphanage evacuates 300 kids amid Russia invasion

Recommended Stories

  • Rising costs of fuel, fertilizer impact California farmers

    Farmers have been up against supply-chain issues due to the pandemic, water issues with the ongoing drought and now they face rising costs for things like fuel and fertilizer. ﻿It means farmers, like Ken Mitchell, are considering ways to cut back in order to get by. Mitchell raises turkeys and grows walnuts in Elk Grove. "I buy [diesel] usually in November, December when prices are low before we get on summer formulations but, without having the cash flow to pay for these high prices right now, just buy enough fuel to get us by. Hopefully, that drops as we get in later," Mitchell said.

  • Stocks Fall, Dollar Gains on Inflation, War Angst: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Equities in Asia and futures fell Friday and Treasuries rose as a broad risk-off mood took hold amid hot U.S. inflation data and continued negative news out of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Biden Appeals to Democrats; Residents Flee KyivUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanU.S. Slams China for Pushing

  • U.S. to keep Russian sanctions amid Iran talks

    STORY: State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters a nuclear deal with Iran is down to a small number of outstanding issues and called on all parties, including Russia, to focus on resolving the final issues to reach a deal.Iran and the United States were at loggerheads over reviving the 2015 nuclear deal on Thursday after Tehran suggested there were new obstacles and Washington said hard issues remained.The differences emerged as Western powers were grappling with last-minute Russian demands that threatened to torpedo otherwise largely completed talks. Russia on Saturday unexpectedly demanded sweeping guarantees that the country's trade with Iran not be affected by sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine - a demand Western powers say is unacceptable and Washington has insisted it will not entertain.The talks taking place in Vienna aim to bring Iran back into compliance with the deal's restrictions on its rapidly advancing nuclear activities and bring the United States back into the accord it left in 2018 by re-imposing sanctions on Tehran.

  • Hogan, Maryland legislative leaders agree to halt state gas tax for 30 days

    Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and top lawmakers agreed to halt the state's gas tax for 30 days in an effort to cushion the financial impact on residents as gas prices continue to rise following the United States's ban on Russian energy imports, The Associated Press reported.Maryland state House Speaker Adrienne Jones (D) and Maryland state Senate President Bill Ferguson (D) issued a joint statement on Thursday evening, saying the development...

  • DeWine trying to 'weaponize' schools, targeting leaders who condemn racism| Opinion

    Gov. Mike DeWine is trying to 'weaponize' school districts and punish state board members who voted against repeal of resolution condemning racism, Cynthia Peeples says.

  • Jussie Smollett maintains innocence after sentencing

    Jussie Smollett loudly maintained his innocence Thursday after a judge sentenced the former “Empire” actor to 150 days in jail for lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack that he orchestrated himself. (March 10)

  • Two Army Patriot missile batteries dispatched to Poland

    U.S. European Command said the Patriots would “proactively” counter “any potential threat” to U.S. and NATO forces.

  • Premier Li offers China's help for 'grave' Ukraine situation

    China’s Premier Li Keqiang on Friday called the situation in Ukraine “grave” and offered Beijing’s help in playing a “positive role” for peace while continuing to refuse to criticize Russia. China has largely sided with Russia in the conflict, which it has refused to refer to as a war or invasion. The U.S. accuses Beijing of helping spread false news and disinformation coming out of Moscow.

  • The Fed needs to target a floor for the 10-year Treasury, in addition to radically raising the fed funds rate

    Monetary-policy gradualism won't cut it this time — what's needed is something more like Paul Volcker's shock therapy.

  • EXTENSION CORNER: Tax time is prime time for ID theft

    Every few seconds, a person has their identity stolen, and there is an increased potential this time of year. because we are sharing and putting together tax documents loaded with personal information.

  • Seth Meyers Goes After Lauren Boebert for Idiotic ‘Prince John’ Flub

    NBCPresident Biden announced Tuesday that the U.S. would ban all Russian energy imports—another move in response to Vladimir Putin’s deadly, civilian-targeting war on Ukraine—which brought out all the usual conservative trolls from under their respective bridges.But first, Late Night host Seth Meyers felt it was “a good time to pause and acknowledge how insane it is that we continue to buy oil from brutal regimes like Russia and Saudi Arabia.” (A good point by Seth, and you can add Venezuela to

  • Kyiv City Ballet performs in Paris

    Kyiv City Ballet performs in Paris

  • Williamson County school helps Ukrainian orphanage

    A local school is helping a Ukrainian orphanage amid the Russian invasion.

  • Colorado congressional candidate demands investigation into Rep. Lauren Boebert

    Congressional candidate Adam Frisch sent a letter to the Colorado U.S. Attorney's Office demanding a federal investigation into Rep. Lauren Boebert.

  • Cuban fishermen nurse injured manatee back to health

    STORY: LOCATION: Granma Province, CubaFishermen nursed an injured baby manatee with cow and goat's milkuntil it could be safely delivered to a nearby aquarium(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) FISHERMAN, VICTOR ANTONIO SERRANO, SAYING:"We were fishing along the shore when we saw the manatee coming. When it approached us we realized it was injured... Seeing that it was small and knowing that it is a mammal, we decided to give it some milk. The people who have cows gave us cow's milk, those who have goats gave us goat's milk."Cuba is known for being the Caribbean's most manatee-friendly habitat offering sheltered bays and estuaries for the marine mammals Manatees are however often found entangled in fishing gear here

  • Biden to Dems: Sell agenda with 'confidence' and 'clarity'

    President Joe Biden told Democrats on Thursday night that they have a record "to be proud of” and must sell it with “confidence, clarity, conviction and repetition" heading into critical midterm elections that will help shape the next two years of his term in office. Biden delivered that message to Democratic National Committee members on the eve of the anniversary of his signing of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, passed last March to help the U.S. economy rebound from the worst effects of the coronavirus pandemic. “We did it as Democrats without a single, solitary Republican vote.”

  • Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich wants to sell his $3 billion English soccer club, and several Americans are rumored to be interested

    The Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich wanted a quick sale, but now others are gearing up to make a run.

  • More than 8 in 10 US voters following Russia invasion of Ukraine: poll

    More than 8 in 10 registered voters in the United States say they are following news about Russia’s military attack on Ukraine, according to a NewsNation poll out Wednesday.

  • Trump Wants His Supporters to Buy Him a Plane

    The former president is squeezing people to pay for a new 'Trump Force One' after his plane made an emergency landing over the weekend

  • US reps working toward Brittney Griner's release from Russia

    Two U.S. representatives said they are working toward the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner after she was detained last week in Russia for alleged possession of vape cartridges containing hashish oil."My office has been in touch with the State Department, and we're working with them to see what is the best way forward," Rep. Colin Allred (D-Texas) said on Wednesday, according to ESPN. "I know the administration is working hard to try and get...