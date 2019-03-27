Without Mueller-report smoking gun, Democrats may have ensured Trump’s re-election

When, on May 17, 2017, the Justice Department named former FBI Director Robert S. Mueller III as special counsel to oversee the investigation into the Trump campaign and possible collusion with the Russians, The New York Times virtually hailed it as a triumph of democracy. Mueller was described in the most glowing of terms with words like “unblemished,” “credible,” “exacting,” and as a man “who is credited with building the modern FBI.”

To listen to Democrats, Mueller’s appointment was the beginning of the end of the Trump presidential nightmare. MSNBC’s Joy Reid even envisioned a scenario where Trump would be led from the White House by federal marshals. This set the tone for how Mueller’s investigation would be characterized until it ended on Friday. Indeed, as recently as last week CBS News labeled Mueller a “folk hero.”

For more than 675 days, we have been subjected to a steady drip of leaks, endless Russia collusion coverage and the suggestion that Trump was the Manchurian — ur, I mean, the Russian — candidate who was sent to assassinate American democracy as we know it. Whenever there was no news on the Mueller front, we could always expect Stormy Daniels to be given extensive coverage. Mueller’s investigation into Trump’s alleged wrongdoing would be the long-awaited answer to Hillary Clinton’s book, "What Happened."

Only it wasn’t.

Or, more precisely, it was; it just wasn’t the answer Democrats wanted — or should I say, it wasn’t the answer Democrats needed? On the same day that Mueller was appointed special counsel, Trump issued this: “As I have stated many times, a thorough investigation will confirm what we already know — there was no collusion between my campaign and any foreign entity.”

Attorney General William Barr’s summary of the Mueller report indicates this is precisely what happened, which is highly problematic for Democrats. Having put their proverbial eggs in the Russia collusion basket, the Mueller report is an anticlimactic ending to an epic buildup. Indeed, I feel like I have been binge-watching "Lost" only to discover that the island isn’t real, and that the numbers don’t mean a thing.

Mueller's integrity comes back to bite

Of course, Democrats did themselves in by making the a priori assumption that Trump was guilty of collusion and/or obstruction of justice, and that Mueller would ferret it out. Whatever his personal feelings for Mueller, it is to Trump’s good fortune that Mueller was the man conducting the investigation. Had it been a man deemed friendly to the Trump campaign, we would now be hearing howls of protest that the whole thing was an inside job.

And this is where it gets uncomfortable for Democrats. Because they have continually endorsed Mueller as the font of integrity ruthlessly searching for the truth, it now becomes more than a little awkward to condemn the results of his investigation. What do they do now?

For the moment, Democrats appear to have a two-pronged strategy:

First, launch yet another Trump investigation. “The Mueller report is one document,” declared Rep. Gerald Connolly of Virginia. “It is not, however, the final word on ongoing investigations, criminal or otherwise.” Reps. Maxine Waters of California and Eliot Engel of New York remain equally defiant.

Second, they are attacking Attorney General Barr for not releasing the full report. This enables them to continue doing what they have done throughout the Mueller investigation: Hint that the Trump campaign did indeed do something sinister, but it just hasn’t been revealed to the public. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler is, for instance, already suggesting a “cover-up.”