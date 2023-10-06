Without smoking, Britain loses a lot and gets little in return

Smoking is a black-and-white thing. I don’t mean that you either smoke or you don’t. I mean it goes with film noir, which happened to be in black and white.

Up there on the big screen, Bogart is getting close to the troublesome Bacall in The Big Sleep and they are both smoking. Not only that, but in the cinema, we were smoking, too. Imagine it. The cigarette smoke curled up through the beam of the projector like incense in an Orthodox cathedral.

Smoke looks good on film. It also covers all aspects of humanity, sex most obviously. We can leave the oral and phallic emblematics of cigarettes to amateur psychiatrists, but whatever the situation – longing, loneliness, unrequited love, satisfaction – it’s best expressed with a smoke.

In that respect, tobacco, like alcohol, shows its power as an addiction. Whatever else The Big Sleep is about – and I don’t propose to summarise the plot – it’s about addiction. General Sternwood takes his pleasure vicariously by offering his hired detective Philip Marlowe a drink. Bogart, as Marlowe, was sometimes drunk on set. Love as a drug can only perhaps be beaten in the film by being suddenly cut off – by a “geographical” WHAT? or by the big sleep of death.

But we didn’t all walk around in a film noir, quite. Nor did we smoke because we were unaware of the risks. We just had a different attitude to risk. I remember visiting my old friend Jeffrey Bernard (the chronicler of Low Life in a beautifully written column in The Spectator, when he wasn’t unwell) in the Middlesex Hospital after he’d had a leg cut off.

Smoking was an expression of defiance in the face of poverty - Charles Milligan/Getty Images

It wasn’t smoking that robbed Jeffrey of a leg, but too many jam sandwiches and things. He was diabetic, and that could certainly be laid at the door of a bottle or two of vodka a day. But at the Middlesex that morning, he was sitting on the landing, emphasising a point in conversation by waving his stump, because there on the landing, patients were allowed to smoke.

You could smoke in a railway smoking carriage. On the Green Line coach service, a neat sign said, “Smokers are requested to occupy rear seats”, which puzzled me as a child, since “occupy” seemed a word strangely like “okapi”. On double-deckers, it was upstairs for a smoke: “Found my way upstairs and had a smoke/ And somebody spoke and I went into a dream,” as the Beatles sang quotidianly on Sergeant Pepper in 1967. When we got to work, we smoked there.

Manners did come into it and, like everything else in Britain, smoking was a class thing. Not the fact of smoking, but how it was done. Celia Johnson smokes alone on a park bench but in a middle-class way in Brief Encounter. She was respectable and wouldn’t think of smoking alone with a drink in a pub, any more than she’d eat a pie in the street. And her dull screen husband plays with his pipe dependably at home till she returns to him.

But the working class smoked in a way that they did not explain, because they lived in a milieu where facts explained themselves. It was the political class that was too dim to understand the unspoken facts. This became clear in 2004, when Tony Blair wanted to ban smoking in public places. “All I say is be careful, please be careful that we don’t patronise people,” said his health secretary, John Reid.

“As my mother would put it,” he explained, “people from those lower socio-economic categories have very few pleasures in life and one of them they regard as smoking.”

The England squad enjoying some downtime – and some cigarettes – during the 1970 World Cup - Paul Popper/Popperfoto

Think of that: a health secretary daring to doubt the wisdom of ordering people around about smoking. But he knew what he was talking about. He won’t mind my saying that he drank a great deal before he stopped in the 1990s and smoked a great deal before he stopped a decade later.

What he was perhaps suggesting about people from “lower socio-economic categories” is that smoking was an expression of defiance in the face of poverty, of often terrible home circumstances and in the face of state bossines. It was of a piece with the attitude of another old friend from Soho in the 1980s, Mick Tobin, a former stoker and boxing champion, who liked repeating the worn joke when reaching in his pocket to pay for another round: “Damn the expense, buy the cat another goldfish.”

Of course, they are all dead, these drinking, smoking companions. And the pubs they drank in are dead too. Pubs used to smell of tobacco smoke, and our clothes smelt of it too the next day. But what do pubs smell of now? Dirty carpets, sweat, lavatories and stale cooking.

Kate Moss was regularly seen with a cigarette on a night out - Dave Benett/Getty Images

Another answer is that pubs smell of nothing because they are not there. The smoking ban sent regulars to drink cheap supermarket drink at home. Pubs are now turned into unaffordable housing and drinking has become less socialised and humane.

How have we made ourselves live with cigarette packets covered with disgusting pictures of diseased mouths and body parts? Is the Government planning to assail its future smoke-free subjects with wrappers on doughnuts and cupcakes showing disgusting pictures of disease brought on by sugar-dependency and obesity?

Cigarette packets used to be things of beauty. True, I never quite understood the attraction of Marlboro Man. (Can you smoke on a horse? In any case there weren’t many cowboys in my part of London, except for builders.) But Players Navy Cut seemed a sturdily patriotic fantasy, the bearded sailor with Hero on his hat band framed by a lifebelt beside a warship belching smoke. Senior Service was more restrained in its packaging. Passing Clouds had some sort of cavalier in a frame, but the packet was boldly pink all over.

The Marlboro Man - RiskyWalls / Alamy

The beauty of tobacco packaging was seen by the much missed artist and illustrator Glyn Boyd Harte (1948-2003). He drew trompe-l’oeil images, a foot square, of both sides of a Gold Flake packet in its shining cellophane (“Every genuine Gold Flake cigarette bears the name W D & H O Wills”). It gives me pleasure each time I see it on my wall at home.

The art of fag packets has some parallel in the art of wine labels. I can’t say I care much whether there is a Peter Doig painting on my Chateau Mouton Rothschild label or not. But an ordinary wine bottle with a label is a beautiful thing, and it is beautiful for the same reason as a well-made ashtray, pipe, cigarette case or smoking hat. They are part of human life.

“Have nothing in your houses that you do not know to be useful or believe to be beautiful,” William Morris urged artists and craftsmen in 1880. A breadboard, a coffee cup, a corkscrew or an ashtray can fit easily into such houses. It is far more difficult to give peaceable room to a cherry spritzer in a can, a blueberry bubblegum flavour nicotine e-liquid for vaping (in a container like a nail-varnish bottle) or a party conference video downloaded onto a cluttery electronic device.

With cigarettes gone we lose a lot and get a poor exchange.

