Without Western support, Russian army would be in Uzhhorod — Czech Defense Minister

Czech Defense Minister Jan Jireš had some blunt words in parliament on Jan. 9 for those claiming that Western military assistance is preventing the peaceful end of Russia’s war of aggression on Ukraine, České noviny reported.

The resolution of the war depends entirely on Russia and its president Vladimir Putin, noted Jireš, who added that the provision of military aid to Ukraine helps to protect its independence and prevent further Russian aggression.

“Undoubtedly, had we not supported Ukraine militarily from the beginning — Czechia, Poland, almost all other European countries, and others around the world — the Russian army would be in Kyiv, or even Uzhhorod today,” Jireš said.

The energetic defense was prompted by a petition from the anti-government group Czechia Against Poverty that called for the end of rhetoric saying that “Czechia is at war” and to stop Czech arms supplies to Ukraine.

Jindřich Reichl, the group’s representative and leader of the non-parliamentary Right of Respect and Dignity (PRO) party, called for a diplomatic end to Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Those claiming that Czechia is fighting for Ukraine are not true, said Reichl, who labeled the claims as lies and pure manipulation.

