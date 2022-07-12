Witness: Accused shooter tried to fire gun again during Friday night fight in Grand Forks

Jul. 12—GRAND FORKS — A 19-year-old West Fargo man charged with attempted murder was trying to fire another shot at the victim before fleeing the scene, according to witnesses.

Newly-filed court documents outline what led to the six felony charges against Omar Deronjic in Grand Forks County court.

Officers were called out to the 3600 block of Landeco Lane for a report of a fight just after 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 8, in Grand Forks.

While the officers were on the way, dispatchers received another call that a man had pulled a handgun, and dispatchers reportedly heard a gunshot during that emergency call, according to the affidavit by Corporal Jesse Younggren.

Officers found Michael Landvik with a gunshot wound to his shoulder, and witnesses told dispatch the alleged shooter left in a Black Dodge Avenger.

A traffic stop on a Black Dodge Avenger on 36th Avenue South and Washington Street about two blocks away led police to Deronjic.

A 9mm handgun was also found in the car during the traffic stop, according to court documents.

Witnesses and victims told police that the incident started as a fight between four people, before Deronjic allegedly pointed a gun at a group that included Landvik, the documents said.

Landvik was taken to the hospital by ambulance and is expected to recover.

Deronjic is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, terrorizing, and reckless endangerment.

He's scheduled to return to court for a preliminary hearing and arraignment Aug. 15.