Witness again names gunman in third trial of 2016 Anderson shooting death

Apr. 13—ANDERSON — The only eyewitness to the 2016 shooting death of Carlson Conn didn't change his testimony from the November trial that ended in a deadlocked jury.,

For the third time, Tywaine Perry's on trial on charges of murder and attempted murder in Madison Circuit Court Division 6.

Perry, 22, was arrested in January 2017 in connection with the shooting death of Carlson Conn and the wounding of Marcus Prickett.

Prickett, currently serving a prison sentence for an armed robbery conviction, testified about the events of Dec. 6, 2016.

During questioning by Deputy Prosecutor Dan Kopp on Tuesday, Prickett testified that he is 100% certain that Perry was the shooter that morning, despite making conflicting statements to police.

Prickett testified the shooter pushed open the door to the residence on Lincoln Street, said Carlson owed him money, pulled out a gun and fired.

Prickett said he was in a bedroom, and Perry pushed the door open, reached inside the room and shot him in the arm. Prickett said he jumped out a window and ran to another residence.

"I told him (the neighbor) Carlson got killed, and I was shot in the arm," he testified. "He then called 911."

Prickett said during his first interview with Anderson Police Department Detective Cliff Cole that he wasn't truthful about not knowing who the shooter was.

"I was scared," he said. "I was afraid someone would come back and shot me like Carlson."

He testified during a second interview on the day Conn was murdered that he named "Tee Smooth" as the shooter and identified Perry from a Facebook page.

Prickett also admitted to writing a letter to the court in 2018 that stated he couldn't identify the shooter.

He testified that he wrote and signed the letter, but that Perry supplied the wording.

"The letter is not accurate," Prickett testified. "I'm confident that Perry was the shooter. The letter is not true."

Prickett was transferred to the Delaware County Jail for safekeeping and, during an interview there lied to Detective Cole about the letter being truthful.

He testified Tuesday that an unnamed inmate at the Delaware County Jail threatened him in connection with Perry's case.

During cross-examination, defense attorney Spencer Benge focused on inconsistent statements Prickett made about lighting at the house at the time of the shooting, description of the shooter, a disagreement with Conn two days before the shooting, description of the weapon and how the shooter entered the house.

