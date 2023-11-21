Witness to alleged shooting shot twice in Deshler Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman police say was a witness to a shooting southeast of the city was hospitalized after the shooter allegedly turned on her Tuesday morning.

At around 1:45 a.m. Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting near the 1200 block of Miller Avenue in Deshler Park. A woman told police that she opened her door and saw a person shooting at another person on a bike.

The woman said the suspect, who was reportedly holding a long gun, turned towards her, and fired multiple shots, striking her in the leg and stomach. The suspect then fled the scene in a gray SUV.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center and listed in stable condition. Police recovered six shell casings and one bullet at the scene, however no other witnesses or video surveillance is available at this time.

CPD is asking that anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit, Detective Gunther at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

