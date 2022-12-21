Witness Alleges Megan Thee Stallion Was Fought By Multiple People After Being Shot: 'It Appeared To Me They Were Going To Kill Her'

Disturbing details continue to emerge in the case against Tory Lanez, the 30-year-old rapper accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion during an argument in 2020. The latest allegations came out on Tuesday when Sean Kelly, a Hollywood Hills resident, appeared in court and said he witnessed the incident outside his home, the Daily Beast reports.

Kelly testified he awoke to the sound of two women “pulling their hair and hitting each other.” Then, an angry male, alleged to be Lanez, started “firing everywhere,” the witness said.

Kelly, who seemed to give contradictory details at some points, said he didn’t see someone fire a gun, but he “just saw flashes.” According to the witness, the shots appeared to be coming from the shorter gentleman.

“He was firing everywhere,” Kelly said, referring to Lanez, legally known as Daystar Peterson. “He was very angry. He was shouting; the flashes then came from him.”

Kelly also said a woman fired the first shot.

“I believe I saw the girl shoot first,” he said, according to Variety.

The witness added he didn’t know she had a gun, so he “believed it was fireworks.”

According to Insider, Kelly also admitted that he might have been distracted during the incident because he was worried about keeping his son safe.

Blavity reported that the shooting occurred after a gathering at Kylie Jenner’s home. According to Megan’s testimony, an argument broke out in the car after she left the party with Lanez and her friend Kelsey Harris.

The argument reportedly escalated in the car when Lanez told Megan, “You need to stop lying to your friend” about their sexual relationship. Megan said she asked to get out of the car.

“I started walking away, and I hear Tory yell, ‘Dance, b***h!’” Megan said, adding that she saw Lanez pointing a gun at her. “I froze. I just felt shock. I felt hurt. I looked down at my feet, and I see all of this blood.”

In his testimony, Kelly said he didn’t hear anybody say “Dance, b***h.'” The witness said, “Everyone was fighting, even the driver.” He also said the shorter guy “was pushing and fighting both girls…then everyone started beating one girl.”

Story continues

Referring to Lanez, the driver and Harris ganging up on Megan, Kelly said, “The three of them were beating her. She was in the fetal position. To me, it appeared they were going to throw her into the river…It appeared to me they were going to kill her.”

Lanez faces charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, as well as discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

The trial is expected to wrap up this week, and Lanez could face up to 22 years in prison if found guilty.