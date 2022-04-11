Witness, anonymous tips help police find suspect in year-old Lexington murder case

The arrest of a suspect in a year-long murder investigation was aided by a witness account, according to court documents.

Police said they were dispatched to the the 500 block of Breckenridge Street on Jan. 21, 2021 after receiving a call of shots fired. Responding officers found 38-year-old Wesley Brown with a gunshot wound and he was taken to the hospital, where he died two weeks later.

On Friday police said they arrested Kenneth Wadkins, 41, in connection to the crime and charged him with murder. Court documents say a witness was at the scene of the shooting and shared details with police, identifying Wadkins as the suspect.

Evidence collected at the scene corroborated the witness’ account, according to court documents.

Police also received multiple tips advising someone nicknamed “Ghost” killed Brown, court documents say. The tips along with a separate witness identified Wadkins as “Ghost.”

Location data from an electronic device put Wadkins at the scene, according to court documents.

Wadkins is set to be arraigned in court Monday afternoon. He’s being held at the Fayette County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

Wadkins previously faced a murder charge when he was arrested and accused of the 2010 killing of Rocardo Cole. His charge was later amended down to facilitation to manslaughter after accepting a plea deal. He was sentenced to five years in prison. Joseph Richardson, another defendant accused of killing Cole, pleaded guilty to reckless homicide. He was also sentenced to five years.

The victim’s family said at the time they didn’t feel justice was served, but prosecutors said they had trouble finding witnesses who saw the entire altercation that led to Cole’s death. The prosecution ultimately negotiated plea deals with both men after talking to witnesses and the defense.

Man previously convicted in a deadly shooting faces murder charge in Lexington