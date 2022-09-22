Witness of arrest that prompted FBI probe against Caldwell lieutenant testifies in court

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

On the third day of fired Caldwell Lt. Joey Hoadley’s trial on four federal charges, the 14-person jury heard from over half a dozen witnesses — including former Officer Amber Walker, who was present during the incident that led to a federal investigation against Hoadley.

The jury heard from five witnesses on the day before the prosecution rested its case. Of those five, two were current Caldwell Police Department officers: Officer Chad Hessman and Lt. Dave Wright. Former and current FBI agents Ryan O’Neil and Doug Hart also testified.

Hessman is one of the officers who reported Hoadley and another officer who is under investigation to the FBI. On June 29, 2021, Hoadley called Hessman into his office for a meeting and asked him about his communications with federal agents. Hessman testified Wednesday that two officers “ambushed” him.

Hoadley was indicted on four federal charges, including an allegation that he struck a 49-year-old Caldwell man, referred to as B.H., while arresting him in 2017. Hoadley has also been charged with destruction, alteration or falsification of records in a federal investigation, tampering with a witness by harassment, and tampering with documents.

Hoadley’s attorney, Charles Peterson, called Walker as a witness. Even though Walker was present during the incident, she did not see the 40-second gap from when B.H. was led out the front door to when the body camera showed B.H. on the ground.

Hoadley, Walker and additional officers responded to a Caldwell home on March 30, 2017, after a 911 hang-up call from the house. Walker testified Wednesday that Caldwell police previously received a 911 call from the house that threatened violence, which is why she said they felt police had the right to go inside the home.

During her testimony, Walker went through the video footage from her body camera — the only body camera footage played in court.

Walker and Hoadley were the officers who first arrived at the Caldwell home. Footage from Walker’s body camera that was played in court Tuesday showed her knocking on a window. While officers were in the house, Walker testified that she believed Hoadley was trying to de-escalate the situation and that B.H. was becoming more argumentative.

When asked by Assistant U.S. Attorney Katherine L Horwitz whether Walker would have reported using force in March 2017 if she was in Hoadley’s shoes, Walker said no. But upon further questing, Walker testified that since B.H. was arguing that an assault did occur, she would have mentioned that in a report or to a supervisor to protect herself as an officer.

Walker was one of six officers who resigned from the department last year, according to prior reporting from the Idaho Statesman. In her resignation letter, which was dated March 8, Walker wrote that she was leaving the department with a “heavy heart.”

“I offer my best wishes and pray for continued improvements within the city and department,” she wrote.

Hoadley and a now-resigned sergeant are the subjects of an FBI investigation that has lasted more than a year. O’Neil said during his testimony Wednesday that the FBI probe is “active” and “ongoing.”

Hoadley was fired in May after a career that spanned more than 20 years with the Caldwell Police Department.

Peterson made a motion to acquit Hoadley on all four federal charges. U.S. District Judge Scott Skavdahl — a Wyoming judge presiding over the case — denied the motion and said the merits of the charges should be determined by the jury.