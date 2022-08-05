Witness calls out man after seeing him spying on another shopper in Bellingham store

Bellingham Police arrested a man suspected of voyeurism after he was seen using his cell phone to take photos or videos under woman’s skirt at an area business.

Gabriel Steven Rivas, 25, was booked into Whatcom County Jail Wednesday, Aug. 3, on suspicion of voyeurism.

Officers were called at approximately 4:15 p.m. Wednesday to the 100 block of East Bellis Fair Parkway after a witness saw Rivas intentionally stick his phone beneath the skirt of a female shopper he did not know, Lt. Chad Cristelli told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

The witness confronted Rivas and brought the incident to the attention of store employees, Cristelli reported.