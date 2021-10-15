Witness: Carlos Rivera knew Jeffrey Larkin prior to Larkin's murder

Oct. 15—SALEM, Mass. — The trial of Carlos Rivera, who is charged in the death of Jeffrey Larkin of Haverhill, included testimony on Thursday by a Haverhill police detective who cited cell phone records showing Rivera knew Larkin long before his death on the night of May 6, 2018, from a fatal gunshot wound.

Det. Richard Welch said that on April 20, 2018, Rivera texted Larkin to say he had lost his other phone, then texted Larkin again with the message, "hit me up."

"It appears they were acquainted with each other prior to May 6," Welch said, regarding cell phone records obtained during the investigation.

It's the first time in the trial that prosecutors have presented evidence that the victim and alleged assailant actually knew each other.

Welch said a final message from Larkin to Rivera took place on May 6, at 9:40 p.m., when Larkin told Rivera, "I'll call you later."

According to police, on Sunday, May 6, 2018, just before 11 p.m., Haverhill police officers found Larkin, 40, on the ground on Grand Avenue near Emerson Street with a fatal bullet wound in his chest.

Rivera, 42, who police said goes by the nickname "Chin," has been charged with Larkin's murder, along with additional charges of possession of a loaded firearm and carrying a firearm without a license.

During testimony, Welch said that on the night of May 6, 2018, he was at Holy Family Hospital in Haverhill on an unrelated matter when Larkin was rushed into the emergency room. Welch said Larkin was wearing just one white Nike sneaker and was clutching a small plastic baggie of what appeared to be crack cocaine.

Welch said Larkin was pronounced dead at 11:22 p.m. He said one of Larkin's sneakers was found at the scene.

Assistant District Attorney Susan Dolhun showed video captured by city surveillance cameras that showed a black Kia driving up Winter Street at 10:37 p.m. then turning onto Locust Street, which connects with Grand Avenue.

The Kia was driven by Sky Stefanelli and Rivera was her front seat passenger, according to previous testimony. Sky's mother, Carly Carney, was in the back seat.

At 10:43 p.m., the Kia is seen turning back onto Winter Street before heading north on Primrose Street to Interstate 495. At 10:45 p.m., a police car with its emergency lights on can be seen driving up Winter Street.

When asked to identify evidence that had been collected at the scene of the shooting and from Larkin's body, Welch removed a pair of white Nike sneakers from an evidence bag. Upon seeing those sneakers, Jeffrey Larkin's mother, Nancy Carvalho, and her daughter Fallon Carvalho, burst into tears at the back of the courtroom.

Nancy Carvalho later told The Eagle-Tribune that at some point her son Jeffrey had stopped taking his medication prescribed for mental illness, and that he began to self medicate.

She said her son Jeffrey had recently purchased the Nike sneakers and that he was so happy he had shown them to her and said he wanted to keep them clean.

The trial saw a brief interruption on Thursday when Judge Janice Howe announced to the jury that she had dismissed one juror.

Howe did not go into details with the remaining 15 jurors, which includes three remaining alternates, but late on Wednesday she was told by the juror in question that her child was in a preschool class where one classmate tested positive for the virus.

The woman told Howe that she would be advised by her town's board of health as how to proceed and that she would inform Howe on Thursday morning prior to the start of court whether she had to be home or not.

The trial resumes on Friday.