Witness claims CMPD isn’t telling the truth about controversial arrest

After the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department came under fire for the way one of its officers made an arrest, a woman who witnessed it is speaking to Channel 9.

Police said it all began when an officer stopped two people who appeared to be smoking marijuana near a bus stop on Monday. Video circulating online shows several CMPD officers holding a woman, Christina Pierre, down while one officer hits her several times.

>> WATCH the video below:

In a statement Tuesday, police said Pierre was resisting arrest.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

Channel 9 spoke with a witness who said she saw the arrest. She claimed to Channel 9′s Hannah Goetz that the narrative we’ve heard from police is not what happened. She gave Goetz a play-by-play of what she claims she saw before someone started recording the now-viral video. She said the officer who first confronted Pierre hit her -- not the other way around.

“Not one time did I ever see her slap him, hit him, or anything of that nature... he balled his fist up and he hit her square in the face,” she said.

But police say otherwise. A man with Pierre was arrested and had a 9-millimeter handgun with him, police said. CMPD said Pierre interfered with that arrest, which in turn led to an officer trying to arrest her. The department said Pierre “was laying on her hands and not allowing officers to arrest her.” Police said they gave several verbal commands before the officer hit Pierre’s right thigh seven times “with knee strikes and 10 closed fist strikes to the peroneal nerve in the thigh to try to gain compliance.”

The chief said the officer involved in the situation has since been reassigned and is not on patrol.

On Wednesday, CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings also addressed facial bruising that Pierre had after her arrest. Jennings said one of the officer’s body cameras was knocked off during the struggle so some questions might still remain.

“I’m not going to refute that and and say no, the officer did not punch her. I don’t know,” Jennings said. “But what I can tell you is that I did see the bruises on the side of her face. It is consistent with either a punch or an abrasion.”

He went on to say that the officer’s reaction came after he had been punched by Pierre.

“But what I can tell you is what I saw is that his reaction was after he was punched at least two times in the face -- the officer was. The officer was punched by Ms. Pierre,” Jennings said.

Jennings encouraged the public to wait for the investigation to play out.

>> Goetz will have more from the interview on Eyewitness News starting at 5 p.m.

(PREVIOUS: CMPD chief on controversial arrest: ‘Are there things that we can do better? Absolutely’)