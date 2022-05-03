Witness in Dabate trial says Fitbit accurate but has timing limits

May 2—VERNON — The Fitbit monitoring device Connie Dabate was wearing when she was shot to death — which authorities have used to challenge the accuracy of her husband Richard Dabate's account of her murder — produces highly accurate step counts in the laboratory, a researcher testified Monday.

But the researcher, Keith Diaz of the Columbia University Medical Center, also testified, on cross examination by Dabate's lawyer, that the times recorded by the Fitbit are only as accurate as the computer or smartphone it is "synced" to.

The murder prosecution of Richard Dabate has been dubbed "the Fitbit murder case" because of the importance of the Fitbit evidence to central issues in the case — when and how Connie Dabate died.

FITBIT EVIDENCE

ACCURACY: 98% to 99% in counting steps in lab, says Keith Diaz of Columbia University Medical Center in New York

TIME RECORDS: Depend on accuracy of computer or smartphone Fitbit is "synced" to

SIGNIFICANCE: Authorities contend data from Connie Dabate's Fitbit is inconsistent with her husband Richard Dabate's description of how her murder occurred.

Here's why it's so important: Richard Dabate told state police that an intruder confronted him on the second floor of the family's house that morning, Dec. 23, 2015. He said he heard Connie arrive home, yelled to her to run, and that she ran to the basement, where a gun was kept, as the intruder pursued her.

Dabate said he followed them and saw the intruder shoot Connie before the man attacked him with a utility knife and torch and zip tied him to a chair.

Connie Dabate had gone to the Indian Valley YMCA on Pinney Street in Ellington for a 9 a.m. exercise class that wasn't held as the Y had switched to its holiday schedule.

The time on the Y's surveillance video, which a state trooper testified he verified, showed her car leaving the parking lot at 9:08 a.m. for a drive home that takes, in normal traffic, seven minutes and 38 seconds, according to a state police detective's affidavit.

The Dabates' security system showed that the door from thee kitchen to the garage opened for the last time at 9:23 a.m., indicating that was when Connie went into the house, according to the affidavit, by Detective Jeffrey Payette.

If Richard Dabate's account is accurate, authorities believe the confrontation that led to Connie Dabate's death should have started at that point. But the Fitbit and other electronic evidence indicate that she did normal things for some time after that.

The Fitbit data shows her last movement at 10:05 a.m., Diaz testified Monday.

Moreover, Facebook records show that she posted a video at 9:40 a.m., another video at 9:45 a.m., and sent a Facebook message to a friend at 9:46 a.m., Payette reported.

The testimony defense lawyer Trent LaLima elicited from Diaz that Fitbit times are only as accurate as the computer or phone it is synced to has the potential to raise questions about the accuracy of those times. But the defense will also need to raise questions about the times recorded on the Facebook messages.

Also Monday, Connie Dabate's mother, Cindi Margotta of Ellington, testified that Connie told her in a telephone call the morning of her death that Richard "was a mess that morning" and that she wanted to see a psychotherapist.

Connie's brother, Matthew Margotta, testified that Connie and Richard visited him and his wife at their second home in Vermont three days before her death. He said Connie mentioned that she was planning to visit friends in New Fairfield, Connecticut on Dec. 23, and that Richard seemed "surprised and angry" that he was unaware of the plan.

Dabate, 45, was charged in April 2017 with murder, tampering with physical evidence, and making a false statement in Connie's death.

State police and the prosecutor have said Dabate staged his wife's murder as a home invasion to avoid the fallout of a divorce, as he was expecting a baby with one of his mistresses.

State police and the prosecutor have said Dabate staged his wife's murder as a home invasion to avoid the fallout of a divorce, as he was expecting a baby with one of his mistresses.